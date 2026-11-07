Xavier Villeneuve wants to be better than Lane Hutson

Mathis Therrien
Xavier Villeneuve wants to be better than Lane Hutson
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

The Hutson brothers, Lane and Cole, are truly incredibly talented, and they've been proving it night after night since they joined the National Hockey League.

Lane Hutson, who is two years older than his brother, is obviously more dominant than Cole Hutson right now, but the two brothers are still very similar in their playing styles.

We can expect to see Cole develop further and become truly dominant with the Washington Capitals.

In short, the two brothers are often compared to one another, and even more so since they both attended Boston University in the NCAA.

And right now, another young defenseman is making a name for himself in Boston: Xavier Villeneuve is in his first season in the NCAA after making the leap from the QMJHL to American college hockey.

The Quebec native has been playing well since the start of the season, and comparisons to the Hutson brothers are quickly emerging.

However, Villeneuve doesn't want to be compared to the two rising stars, as he wants to be his own person.

Indeed, that's what the Quebec-born defenseman explained in an interview with Marco D'Amico of the Ratings website.

Villeneuve, selected in the second round (34th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the most recent draft, wants to be seen as his own player—not simply as the new Lane or Cole Hutson.

“I want to be my own person. One day, I'll play against them (the Hutson brothers), and I'll want to be better than them and beat those guys.” — Xavier Villeneuve

That's a bold statement from the 5-foot-11, 162-pound defenseman, who wants to develop without being labeled as a specific type of defenseman.

He has his own style, and so far, it's paying off for Boston, as he has nine points in nine games.

Here's his first—and so far only—goal in the NCAA.

We'll be closely following Villeneuve's development at Boston University, hoping he'll one day become a key player for the Chicago Blackhawks.


In Brief

– A shorthanded goal by David Reinbacher.

– Jim Hiller shows some love for the Canadiens.

– Indeed.

– Note.

– His behavior didn't go over well.

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