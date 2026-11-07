Xavier Villeneuve wants to be better than Lane Hutson

The Hutson brothers, Lane and Cole, are truly incredibly talented, and they've been proving it night after night since they joined the National Hockey League.

Lane Hutson, who is two years older than his brother, is obviously more dominant than Cole Hutson right now, but the two brothers are still very similar in their playing styles.

We can expect to see Cole develop further and become truly dominant with the Washington Capitals.

In short, the two brothers are often compared to one another, and even more so since they both attended Boston University in the NCAA.

And right now, another young defenseman is making a name for himself in Boston: Xavier Villeneuve is in his first season in the NCAA after making the leap from the QMJHL to American college hockey.

The Quebec native has been playing well since the start of the season, and comparisons to the Hutson brothers are quickly emerging.

However, Villeneuve doesn't want to be compared to the two rising stars, as he wants to be his own person.

“I want to be myself.” #Blackhawks prospect Xavier Villeneuve on his impressive NCAA start, shaking off the Hutson comparisons, and giving us a glimpse into the work he's doing at BU to develop into an impact defenseman. High praise for teammates Caleb Malhotra and Tynan Lawrence.

https://t.co/M5n5mr59gJ https://t.co/oJtDRUqmBU — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 7, 2026

Indeed, that's what the Quebec-born defenseman explained in an interview with Marco D'Amico of the Ratings website.

Villeneuve, selected in the second round (34th overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks in the most recent draft, wants to be seen as his own player—not simply as the new Lane or Cole Hutson.

“I want to be my own person. One day, I'll play against them (the Hutson brothers), and I'll want to be better than them and beat those guys.” — Xavier Villeneuve

That's a bold statement from the 5-foot-11, 162-pound defenseman, who wants to develop without being labeled as a specific type of defenseman.

He has his own style, and so far, it's paying off for Boston, as he has nine points in nine games.

Here's his first—and so far only—goal in the NCAA.

MIH: BU GOAL – Xavier Villeneuve's first collegiate goal made it 2-0 just 1:00 into the game. Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/gCQ14jEuH1 @hockey_east | @NESN | @espn #GoBU https://t.co/wDo5BuaQFZ — BU Game Day (@BUGameDay) October 30, 2026

We'll be closely following Villeneuve's development at Boston University, hoping he'll one day become a key player for the Chicago Blackhawks.

In Brief

– A shorthanded goal by David Reinbacher.

David Reinbacher scores a shorthanded goal for the Laval Rocket 🔥 https://t.co/ScKyA9tHnx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 7, 2026

– Jim Hiller shows some love for the Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller today on the Habs: “They're a good team; they proved that last year… A good playoff run helps you get to the next level. You understand how hard hockey is at that time of year, and you can carry that over…. That first line right now is strong.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 7, 2026

– Indeed.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki today on looking up to Bruins legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron: “A lot of my game comes from the little things I learned by watching him. He's one of my favorite players.” “On the ice, off the ice—just the way he was respected throughout the league, the way he led. He's a special person first and foremost… As a kid, I watched him a lot on TV.” “He was always a go-to guy, and that's what I wanted to be. He was a center who could be relied upon to do whatever the coach needed; he was the number one guy for that.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 7, 2026

– Note.

@cfmontreal has been eliminated from the race for the 2027 @Concacaf Champions League. @fcsupraquebec is still in contention. — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) November 7, 2026

– His behavior didn't go over well.