Trevor Bauer claims he had an agreement with an MLB team

Trevor Bauer has never given up on his dream of returning to MLB.

The problem for him is that a man who is violent toward a woman doesn't exactly have the support of many people.

Many people would be opposed to seeing him back in MLB—and for good reason. That's why, even though his suspension has ended, there's pressure to keep him out of MLB.

And Bauer himself has mentioned it. In an interview in Mexico, where he played in 2026, the pitcher said he had recently reached an agreement with an MLB team.

But when the club tried to get the contract approved by the league, the deal suddenly fell through.

It's worth noting that a member of the media claims the Astros and Yankees had a strong interest in Bauer, but this has not been confirmed by a reliable source.

The Astros and Yankees reportedly expressed the strongest interest in signing Trevor Bauer during his time with the Diablos Rojos in Mexico, per @ElTioElie . Bauer claimed that multiple teams showed interest in signing him during the postseason, but MLB shut it down … — SleeperAstros (@SleeperAstros) November 6, 2026

It's only a small leap to conclude that Rob Manfred's office exerted pressure to scuttle the deal.

It can't really be anything else, since signing him isn't illegal, given that his suspension has ended.

It's perfectly understandable that Major League Baseball wouldn't want to deal with the hot potato that Trevor Bauer's presence in the MLB would represent.

On every level, it's the right decision. Even from a baseball standpoint, given that he hasn't been dominating outrageously in Mexico and Japan for the past four years.

The former Cy Young Award winner claims that several executives from top-tier teams want to sign him, but that simply suggesting the idea could cost them their jobs.

But despite all this, the pitcher doesn't seem to realize that he's the problem. Fascinating.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.