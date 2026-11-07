Top 3: Cutter Gauthier has scored 10 goals in his last five games

It was a quiet Friday night yesterday in the National Hockey League, with only six teams in action across three different games.

Four teams from the West faced off, as did two from the East.

Here's what caught our attention.

1. Cutter Gauthier and the Ducks Are on Fire

The Anaheim Ducks had a surprisingly rough start to the season, but things are slowly falling into place for this talented young team brimming with potential.

In fact, with another win last night—this time a 5–3 victory over the Calgary Flames—the Ducks have now won four straight games and are on the verge of making the playoffs in the West.

One of the main reasons behind the Ducks' hot streak is Cutter Gauthier, who has scored ten goals in his last five games.

In fact, he secured the win for the Ducks with a goal in the final minutes of last night's game.

GUESS WHO?! CUTTER GAUTHIER FIRES ONE HOME TO GIVE THE DUCKS THE LEAD LATE‼️ https://t.co/UMd02O9ijE — NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2026

That brings his total to 12 goals and 18 points in 17 games, while his young teammates Beckett Sennecke (21 points) and Leo Carlsson (26 points) are also on fire.

It's definitely a great team to watch.

2. The Sabres Are Closing In on the Playoffs

Here's another team trying to get back into playoff contention after a slow start to the season.

The Buffalo Sabres are obviously expected to be a playoff team after their magnificent campaign last season, so we expect to see them climb the standings.

Well, that's exactly what's happening, as they crushed the Columbus Blue Jackets 5–2 yesterday, bringing them within just one point of a playoff spot.

Josh Norris (two goals) and Owen Power (three assists) stood out last night.

Josh Norris with a sweet goal 😮‍💨 https://t.co/LwZe41VYjV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 7, 2026

3. Kirill Kaprizov Has a Field Day Against the Sharks

The National Hockey League's leading goal-scorer this season struck again last night, as Kirill Kaprizov had a blast against the San Jose Sharks, racking up four points in the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 victory.

Kaprizov scored his 16th goal of the season in just 18 games, putting him at the top of the NHL, ahead of Leon Draisaitl (14 goals).

KAPRIZOV OPENS THE SCORING 🙌 That's Kirill Kaprizov's league-leading 16th goal of the season! https://t.co/tZ20LoAKB3 — NHL (@NHL) November 7, 2026

The Wild's Russian forward is also an excellent passer, as evidenced by his three assists yesterday, including the one on Maxim Shabanov's goal.

This pass by Kaprizov was insane 🤢🎯 https://t.co/4DpJHca2ms — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2026

Kaprizov now has 30 points in 18 games, which ranks him third in the entire NHL, flanked by the Edmonton Oilers' explosive trio—tied with Evan Bouchard and trailing Connor McDavid (44 points) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points).

Overtime

– Here are yesterday's results.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: 12 games.