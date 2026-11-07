The Blue Jays Win the Team Gold Glove Award

It was recently reported that the Blue Jays had five finalists for the 2026 Gold Glove Awards.

However, Jose Soriano, Nathan Lukes, Andres Gimenez, Brandon Valenzuela, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. all lost out to someone else.

Nevertheless, having five finalists is further proof that the Blue Jays are an excellent defensive team.

And last night, the team's hard work paid off with the Rawlings Gold Glove Team Award. Just as they did in 2023 and 2024, the 2026 Blue Jays claimed this honor in the American League.

And I will always glove you Congratulations to the @BlueJays for winning the Rawlings Gold Glove Team Award as the Best Defensive Team in the American League for the third time in the last four years! pic.twitter.com/r5n6pFZbeD — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2026

The only year the team didn't win it since John Schneider took over full-time, they came within inches of winning the World Series.

The Blue Jays, who have no Silver Slugger finalists, will need to find a better balance between offense and defense.

Still, having a strong defensive team is an excellent first step toward success.

And it helps the pitchers.

It's worth noting that in the National League, the Cubs earned the honor. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman had each won a Gold Glove in recent days.

The Cubs also won the Gold Glove Team Award in 2025.

That's the power of the glove Congratulations to the @Cubs, winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Team Award as the Best Defensive Team in the National League for the second year in a row! pic.twitter.com/zRyJcXaPi5 — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2026

It's also worth noting that we've learned which players won the Platinum Glove. Basically, you take all the guys who won a Gold Glove and pick one from each league.

Cody Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstrong, of the Yankees and Cubs, took home the honors in the American and National Leagues, respectively.

Cody Bellinger (AL) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (NL) are your 2026 Platinum Glove Award Winners! pic.twitter.com/eCUHM0EChX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 7, 2026

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