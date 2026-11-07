Shota Imanaga is linked to the Red Sox

The odds don't seem very high that Sonny Gray will return to the Boston Red Sox next year.

He's expected to be playing elsewhere in 2027.

Red Sox unlikely to bring back Sonny Gray after strong season https://t.co/2ORLrvFECh pic.twitter.com/1OvDSbzrVQ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 6, 2026

This means that, for now, Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle, Jake Bennett, and Brayan Bello make up the Red Sox's starting rotation. Not to mention that Tanner Houck could also be part of the plans.

It's safe to say this is an excellent rotation, but it's not perfect. And to improve this aspect of the game—and thereby replace Gray—there are external options that could do the trick.

For example, Ian Browne of MLB.com has identified Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs as a potential solution.

Even though the rotation appears to be a strength, we can never rule out Craig Breslow as a candidate to add more depth to the rotation—especially if Gray signs elsewhere. One name that intrigues me? Shota Imanaga. Breslow was a big fan of him when he was scouting him for the Cubs three years ago. The Cubs eventually signed him, but Breslow was just starting out with the Red Sox at the time.

Imanaga posted a 3.77 ERA in 174 1/3 innings spread across 32 starts in 2026 with the Cubs. In 2025, the 33-year-old posted a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts, and in 2024, he posted a 2.91 ERA in 29 starts during his rookie season.

There is therefore no doubt that the pitcher would help the Sox's cause, even though he is a left-hander, just like Crochet, Tolle, Suarez, and Bennett. One of them could then be traded to address other gaps in the team's roster, particularly in the infield.

Perhaps the Boston front office will consider another solution, but in any case, the loss of Gray must be addressed in Massachusetts.

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