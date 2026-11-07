Rocket: McKown Scores Goal of the Year | Thorpe Mocks Opponent After a Vicious Hit

The Laval Rocket took the ice yesterday at Place Bell, hosting the Cleveland Monsters, the farm team of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After suffering a 5-4 loss on Wednesday to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Rocket was looking to bounce back yesterday, as Daniel Jacob's squad has yet to lose two games in a row this season.

Well, the Rocket managed to extend that impressive streak.

In fact, Laval won 6–2 at Place Bell in a highly emotional game filled with highlights, two of which went viral on social media.

The first occurred midway through the second period, with the Rocket leading 3–2, when Tyler Thorpe delivered a vicious check from behind to forward Roman Ahcan, who had just hit Rocket forward Dillan Bentley hard.

Once in the penalty box, Thorpe then had a field day pretending to cry like a baby to mock the Cleveland players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

Honestly, we can appreciate physical play, but this kind of move by Thorpe—especially after a somewhat unintentional collision—is very dangerous.

He will most likely earn a suspension of a few games.

That said, this is Thorpe's style—he stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds—and he could very well establish himself on the Montreal Canadiens' fourth line one day.

The second highlight that went viral on social media was Hunter McKown's goal, which came a few minutes after Thorpe's penalty.

McKown, who plays on the fourth line, showed incredible stickhandling to score a breakaway goal.

#Rocket Hunter McKown pulls off a spinorama, then scores with a shot between the legs. #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey #GoHabsGo https://t.co/40L3uBBQbI — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) November 7, 2026

A superb goal worth watching over and over again.

In Brief

– The Rocket is back in action this afternoon against the Cleveland Monsters.

Game day! It's game day! 🏟️ Place Bell

⏰ 3:00 p.m.

📻 Sick Media

📺 RDS

💻 AHLTV on @FloHockey

🔗 https://t.co/woBaNXKRJN #GoRocket @EssorAssurances https://t.co/VnzxEyOaTR — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 7, 2026

– Don't miss it today.

PLAYOFF GAME DAY! 🗣️🔥⚜️ The rematch is here! A decisive battle to keep making history. Let's give it our all until the very end, Supra family! 💙💪 🆚 Cavalry FC

⏰ 4:00 p.m. (ET)

📺 Cheer us on via OneSoccer, CBC Sports, and TVA Sports 2 ⚜️ https://t.co/5QY2DNZYPf — FC Supra (@fcsupraquebec) November 7, 2026

– The young Wings are already stepping up in Simon Edvinsson's absence.

A place of their own: How Anton Johansson and William Wallinder are helping mask the absence of Simon Edvinsson for the Detroit Red Wings

https://t.co/dl2RKTyurj via @freep — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 7, 2026

– Note: