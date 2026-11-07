Josh Anderson won’t be playing tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens will face the Maple Leafs in Toronto. It will be another showdown between the two archrivals, who faced off in the season opener.

And we know that Josh Anderson usually steps up his game against the Maple Leafs. Except that tonight, he won't have the chance to do so.

Martin St-Louis just announced that Anderson won't be playing tonight for personal reasons.

Obviously, we hope it's nothing serious for the veteran. We'll see when he'll be able to return to action.

Owen Beck will be stepping in to take his place. Florian Xhekaj will therefore sit out once again.

Martin St-Louis confirms that Josh Anderson is out tonight for personal reasons. Owen Beck steps in. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 7, 2026

More details to come…