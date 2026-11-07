Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Aaron Judge had to step in and talk to him

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has quite a strong personality. We've seen that clearly since he arrived in the Bronx: he's not afraid of the spotlight—quite the opposite.

His prediction of a 50-50 season, sucking on a lollipop in the middle of a game, and so on—there's no shortage of examples.

Except that sometimes, this behavior goes a bit too far. For a team like the Yankees, steeped in tradition, Chisholm Jr.'s antics didn't always go over well.

The proof: according to Randy Miller, who covers the team, Aaron Judge had to step in and talk to his teammate about some of his behavior.

Judge reportedly had to sternly tell him to stop certain things that were going too far.

Aaron Judge reportedly had to sternly tell Jazz Chisholm Jr. to stop certain behaviors after he crossed the line, per @RandyJMiller pic.twitter.com/WISF2rjO0O — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) November 6, 2026

Miller, who got this information from Chisholm Jr. himself, does not specify exactly which behaviors are in question. That said, it's likely that the lollipop incident was one that went over poorly.

We know that Aaron Boone, in particular, did not appreciate that behavior. It would therefore make sense that Judge, who is the team's captain, decided to intervene regarding the whole situation.

Aaron Boone reiterates that it bothered him when Jazz Chisholm Jr. played with a lollipop in his mouth this season https://t.co/BtoNwPhGg8 pic.twitter.com/BmkBPHTIai — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 21, 2026

Except that, as we now know, even Judge's interventions weren't enough to completely put a stop to Chisholm Jr.'s inappropriate behavior; he continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons right up until the end of the season.

We weren't expecting to see him back in the Bronx next year anyway, but let's just say that a story like this further confirms that the Yankees are unlikely to be sorry to turn the page.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.