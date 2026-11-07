Carey Price at the Hall of Fame: his plaque and ring, a Rocket jersey, and his aura

The next few days are going to be pretty busy for Carey Price. The goaltender, who will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on Monday, is currently in the midst of a weekend of festivities.

It's also worth noting that on Tuesday night, he'll be honored at the Bell Centre before the game. And, ironically, Chris Kreider will be there.

So expect to hear a lot about the goaltender over the next few days. And in fact, the action has already begun.

This afternoon, for example, Price's plaque at the Hall of Fame was unveiled, and he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring.

Here's what it looks like, for those interested:

Carey Price, Hockey Hall of Famer. https://t.co/yhUKEeF3Bf — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 7, 2026

Ring acquired ✅ https://t.co/Uk7HyXlYbx — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 7, 2026

It's also worth noting that, as part of the weekend's festivities, the Hall of Fame displayed a large collection of uniforms Price wore throughout his career. Whether from his junior days, his time in the NHL, or on the international stage, just about all of them are there.

And there's even his Laval Rocket jersey, which he wore for two periods during a closed-door game in 2021. That was part of a conditioning camp before the playoffs, as we recall.

He has his Rocket jersey from his one conditioning game. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 7, 2026

But of course, in addition to items directly related to Price (who, by the way, showed his love for the Habs organization), we're likely to see several tributes showing love for the goaltender. And today, Phillip Danault shared an anecdote about his former teammate that really highlights the aura Price exudes.

Danault said that before Game 7 against the Maple Leafs in the 2021 playoffs (when the Habs were looking to complete their comeback), Price looked at the entire team and told them that these are the moments we play for. And the Quebec native still gets chills thinking about it today.

Today's topics: tonight's game + Carey Price's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and more Listen ↓ #GoHabsGo

https://t.co/8SRpkhPJlO — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 7, 2026

We know Price wasn't the most talkative guy in the locker room, and that's precisely why that comment stuck with Danault. And we know how it ended: the Habs found a way to win.

Just like they did (pretty) often when Price was in net, you know.

In a Nutshell

– Patrice Bergeron also got his ring today.

Patrice Bergeron gets his Hockey Hall of Fame ring. One of the best two-way centers of all time. #Bruins https://t.co/tvl93Yop7W — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 7, 2026

– Today's highlight from the waiver wire.

Rathbone has cleared Leppanen (EDM) on waivers Reimer (NYR) on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 7, 2026

– Fingers crossed.

The #Alouettes are one win away from a third Grey Cup appearance in four seasons 🏈

https://t.co/LC1miFtT1K — La Page Sportive (@LaPageSportive) November 7, 2026

– Good news for the Islanders.

BREAKING: #Isles' Mathew Barzal is no longer wearing a red non-contact jersey. He's in a regular jersey this morning. https://t.co/8e5U9vn20P — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) November 7, 2026

– That's clear.