Trade for Dylan Larkin: “Adam Engström could be part of it”

Adam Engström is starting to come out of his shell.

Last night, he scored his first career NHL goal. His goal allowed the Canadiens to tie the game against the Mammoth and force overtime.

But beyond that, the kid has been playing some great hockey lately.

ADAM ENGSTRÖM WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL …AND IT'S A BIG ONE! https://t.co/xcbIw7rkRA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 6, 2026

And in that regard, it's interesting in terms of his value on the trade market.

We know the Canadiens have a lot of left-handed defensemen in their organization and that there isn't necessarily room for everyone. And that's one of the main reasons Darren Dreger believes the defenseman could be included in a trade to acquire a big-name player.

The insider mentioned the Red Wings (and Dylan Larkin) on TSN 690, but wouldn't be surprised to learn that Engström's name is also coming up in discussions with other teams:



Darren Dreger – TSN690 – #GoHabsGo | And you remember last week we talked about this when Xhekaj was coming off a really good game and he was benched, and Engström was called up to the lineup. I strongly believe that was part of the strategy to showcase the player. […] I mean, I think Engström would be part of a trade if the Montreal Canadiens were successful, say, in landing Dylan Larkin. I think he could be part of that trade. I'm sure his name has been included in other trades. – 11/6 #Habs #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 6, 2026

Engström, who has had to prove himself in Laval over the past few years, looks like a defenseman who could help quite a few teams in the National Hockey League.

And the fact that he's also capable of playing well on the right (even though he shoots left) makes him an intriguing defenseman right now. He has great potential, and we've seen that in his last few games in Montreal.

That said, the more time passes, the more it seems his future lies elsewhere.

Because we mustn't forget that the Habs are counting on Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, and Mike Matheson—three players who have long-term contracts with the team. Unless Engström manages to displace one of those players in Montreal (which would be surprising), it's going to be difficult for him to secure a regular spot in Martin St-Louis's lineup…

It'll be interesting to see what the Canadiens do with the Swede. Because if Kent Hughes wants to make a move, Engström quickly becomes a valuable asset to include in a trade to entice another team.

In a Nutshell

– I like that.

Among Canadiens fans, we support each other—Habs supporting Habs #GoHabsGo | @DesjardinsCoop | @DesjardinsGroup https://t.co/4XZDamhaey — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2026

– Good idea.

New York Rangers replace captaincy letters with FDNY and NYPD-inspired badges on Hometown Remix jerseys https://t.co/bwldrr5d7C — RMNB (@rmnb) November 6, 2026

– Today's news on the trade market.

Cleared Rathbone (BUF) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 6, 2026

– Stay tuned.