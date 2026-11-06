Top 5: “Macarooner,” Beckett Sennecke’s new nickname in the Ducks’ locker room

Marc-Olivier Cook
Top 5: &#8220;Macarooner,&#8221; Beckett Sennecke&#8217;s new nickname in the Ducks&#8217; locker room
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Canadiens won 5-4 last night against the Utah Mammoth.

Come on!

There were also 10 other games on the NHL schedule Thursday night. Let's see what happened:

1: Beckett Sennecke Has a New Nickname

On Wednesday night, Beckett Sennecke made headlines… for all the wrong reasons.

He posted a photo of himself without pants, with stickers placed to cover his private parts. Needless to say, it went viral!

But last night, Sennecke was on fire against the Oilers. He scored once:

A second time:

He also added an assist in the Ducks' 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. And, after the game, Roger McQueen was tasked with giving the Player of the Game helmet to one of his teammates: he didn't give it to Sennecke, but while speaking during his speech, he nicknamed him “macarooner” in front of the rest of the team.

It made for a funny moment:

2: Connor McDavid Is Unstoppable

Let's stick with the Oilers vs. Ducks game because we have to talk about Connor McDavid's performance.

The Oilers' captain looked hungry last night (and Leo Carlsson paid the price):

McDavid, who's having an exceptional start to the season, had a great game against the Ducks. He scored after assisting on his team's first goal, which was scored by Evan Bouchard:

And McJesus also added two assists late in the game to finish with an impressive four-point performance. When people say he's on another planet…

McDavid now has 44 points… in 17 games since the very start of the season.

If he keeps up this pace, he'll finish the season with 217 points!

3: Anthony Mantha Is Coming Out of His Shell

It took a little while for Anthony Mantha to come out of his shell in New Jersey.

But Mantha has been playing some great hockey lately: yesterday, he helped the Devils beat the Blues (5-4) with a three-point performance. He scored twice:

He also added an assist on a goal by Jesper Boqvist. Mantha now has five points in his last five games… and is becoming a key player on the New Jersey roster.

Way to go!

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4: The Flyers, phew… 

The Flyers are bad. Really bad.

Last night, in the third period, the team had a one-goal lead with just over eight minutes left in the game. But the Flyers collapsed just like the Habs did earlier this week against the Jets: the Rangers scored twice in a row to snatch the win (2-1).

Yikes. 

Things have been going really, really badly in Philly since the start of the season.

The Flyers sit in 30th place in the National League standings this morning with a 4-10-4 record. What has happened to this team over the past few months?

Recap: The Flyers made the playoffs last spring, and there were high expectations in Philly for the '26–'27 season…

(Credit: Screenshot / NHL.com)

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5: Roman Kantserov, on track for a 40-goal season

There hasn't been much to take away positively since the start of the season in Chicago.

But Roman Kantserov's performance is particularly worth watching: the player, who is in his first season in the National Hockey League, is scoring goals at a truly impressive pace.

He scored his team's only goal yesterday in the Hawks' 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning:

Kantserov, with his 8th goal in 17 games, is on pace for a 40-goal season—in his very first year in the NHL.

That's impressive.


Overtime

– Solid.

– Well done.

– Blue Jackets defeat the Stars.

– He's a good one.

– The Snake must be happy.

– Ting!

– Top scorers of the night:

(Credit: Screenshot / NHL.com)

– Three games tonight:

(Credit: Screenshot / Google)
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