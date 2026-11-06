Top 5: “Macarooner,” Beckett Sennecke’s new nickname in the Ducks’ locker room

The Canadiens won 5-4 last night against the Utah Mammoth.

Come on!

There were also 10 other games on the NHL schedule Thursday night. Let's see what happened:

The @NJDevils, @NHLBruins, @AnaheimDucks, and @PredsNHL all won their third straight game as part of Thursday's 11-game slate. #NHLStats: https://t.co/deMKaA98Qh https://t.co/10aXgZbLtz — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 6, 2026

1: Beckett Sennecke Has a New Nickname

On Wednesday night, Beckett Sennecke made headlines… for all the wrong reasons.

He posted a photo of himself without pants, with stickers placed to cover his private parts. Needless to say, it went viral!

But last night, Sennecke was on fire against the Oilers. He scored once:

Beckett Sennecke tips it home! #FlyTogether https://t.co/yR4fNKabNU — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 6, 2026

A second time:

Beckett Sennecke is on fire, his second of the night!!! 🔥🚨 https://t.co/3lT7ByUjTe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 6, 2026

He also added an assist in the Ducks' 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. And, after the game, Roger McQueen was tasked with giving the Player of the Game helmet to one of his teammates: he didn't give it to Sennecke, but while speaking during his speech, he nicknamed him “macarooner” in front of the rest of the team.

It made for a funny moment:

Roger McQueen calls Beckett Sennecke “macarooner” before he gives the POTG helmet to Pavel Mintyukov. #FlyTogether https://t.co/jFbs6JiMJY — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 6, 2026

2: Connor McDavid Is Unstoppable

Let's stick with the Oilers vs. Ducks game because we have to talk about Connor McDavid's performance.

The Oilers' captain looked hungry last night (and Leo Carlsson paid the price):

Connor McDavid throws a hit on Leo Carlsson 👀 https://t.co/tsKwvI5nIw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2026

McDavid, who's having an exceptional start to the season, had a great game against the Ducks. He scored after assisting on his team's first goal, which was scored by Evan Bouchard:

Connor McDavid strikes again. 🤷‍♂️ Check out this shorthanded goal. https://t.co/BaYxUe3kof — NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2026

And McJesus also added two assists late in the game to finish with an impressive four-point performance. When people say he's on another planet…

Soft hands! The Oilers' power play grinds it out, and Kasperi Kapanen slots the puck into the net 🙌🏼 https://t.co/xyNRrgHVGd — NHL Suomi (@NHL_fi) November 6, 2026

Edmonton goal! Scored by Leon Draisaitl with 00:45 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard. EDM: 4 | ANA: 5 #ANAvsEDM #LetsGoOilers #FlyTogether https://t.co/0N8wF3XCAF — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 6, 2026

McDavid now has 44 points… in 17 games since the very start of the season.

If he keeps up this pace, he'll finish the season with 217 points!

3: Anthony Mantha Is Coming Out of His Shell

It took a little while for Anthony Mantha to come out of his shell in New Jersey.

But Mantha has been playing some great hockey lately: yesterday, he helped the Devils beat the Blues (5-4) with a three-point performance. He scored twice:

New Jersey goal! Scored by Anthony Mantha with 07:58 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. NJD: 2 | STL: 0 #STLvsNJD #NJDevils #StlBlues https://t.co/y9NDa5ukam — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 6, 2026

New Jersey goal! Scored by Anthony Mantha with 01:41 left in the second period. Assisted by Evan Rodrigues and Brett Pesce. NJD: 4 | STL: 1 #STLvsNJD #NJDevils #StlBlues https://t.co/QlX35rgYUC — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 6, 2026

He also added an assist on a goal by Jesper Boqvist. Mantha now has five points in his last five games… and is becoming a key player on the New Jersey roster.

Way to go!

Filthy mitts, Boqy. https://t.co/QJbehGpXf0 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 6, 2026

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4: The Flyers, phew…

The Flyers are bad. Really bad.

Last night, in the third period, the team had a one-goal lead with just over eight minutes left in the game. But the Flyers collapsed just like the Habs did earlier this week against the Jets: the Rangers scored twice in a row to snatch the win (2-1).

Yikes.



PAV SNIPES IT 🎯 https://t.co/o6glYlkKfG — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 6, 2026

Tye Kartye gives the @NYRangers the lead late in the third! 🗽 https://t.co/E5y97yDIEj — NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2026

Things have been going really, really badly in Philly since the start of the season.

The Flyers sit in 30th place in the National League standings this morning with a 4-10-4 record. What has happened to this team over the past few months?

Recap: The Flyers made the playoffs last spring, and there were high expectations in Philly for the '26–'27 season…

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5: Roman Kantserov, on track for a 40-goal season

There hasn't been much to take away positively since the start of the season in Chicago.

But Roman Kantserov's performance is particularly worth watching: the player, who is in his first season in the National Hockey League, is scoring goals at a truly impressive pace.

He scored his team's only goal yesterday in the Hawks' 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning:

GOAL: Roman Kantserov keeps his point streak alive by tallying his 8th of the season. https://t.co/pJaazijvPJ — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) November 6, 2026

Kantserov, with his 8th goal in 17 games, is on pace for a 40-goal season—in his very first year in the NHL.

That's impressive.

Overtime

– Solid.

Michael DiPietro's last four games: 4-0-0

.931 Sv%

1.99 GAA

1 shutout Pretty good if you ask us. 🐻 https://t.co/rY8v9XYKfv — NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2026

– Well done.

WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST 🤩 Congratulations, Vitali Pinchuk! Rookie Firsts presented by @DrinkBODYARMOR https://t.co/ozaph0IaNs — NHL (@NHL) November 6, 2026

– Blue Jackets defeat the Stars.

Kent Johnson is the hero for the Blue Jackets in the shootout 💥 https://t.co/RfKQUZsJUP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2026

– He's a good one.

Sebastian Aho recorded his 80th career multi-assist game and passed Eric Staal for second most in @Canes history behind Ron Francis (163). #NHLStats: https://t.co/deMKaA98Qh https://t.co/1b2csSjxp2 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 6, 2026

– The Snake must be happy.

Trevor Connelly is NASTYYY https://t.co/i7pLKQYVZH — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 6, 2026

– Ting!

BARDOWN BEAUTY 🤩 Brock Boeser with a beautiful backhand goal off the crossbar! https://t.co/zxOxgIBy4s — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 6, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– Three games tonight: