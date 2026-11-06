The Rouge et Or accounts for more than half of the RSEQ All-Star Team

The Laval University Rouge et Or's dominance this season has not gone unnoticed.

After finishing the regular season with a perfect record of eight wins in as many games, the Quebec City team is now reaping the rewards with a record 15 players named to the RSEQ All-Star teams.

This is a historic milestone for Laval University's football program. Head coach Glen Constantin expressed his delight at this recognition, while noting that individual honors must now be proven on the field during the playoffs.

Among the honorees, quarterback Victor Charland stands out in particular. In his first full season as a starter, he finished with 2,088 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and just one interception—a performance that earned him a spot among the stars of the Quebec university league.

On offense, several of his teammates were also recognized. Olivier Cool earned his third consecutive selection, while Guillaume Cauchon, Mathieu Roy, William Tremblay, Samuel Cahill, and Alexandre Masri-Fliss round out the list of offensive representatives.

On defense, Justin Cloutier earned his third nomination. Christophe St-Hilaire, Christophe Lévesque, Émil Barthelemy, Philippe Champagne, and Benjamin Nadon were also recognized for their work this season.

Felipe Forteza stands out on special teams, earning a selection as both a field goal kicker and a punt returner.

Other universities are also receiving their share of recognition

This collective achievement holds special significance for some veterans. Alexandre Masri-Fliss, who is wrapping up his college career, is particularly savoring this recognition after choosing to return for a fifth season. He also made a point of highlighting the collective effort of the offensive line, which helped ease Victor Charland's transition into the starting quarterback role.

Other RSEQ institutions are also represented on the all-star teams.

The University of Montreal Carabins have five players selected, including Benjamin D'Amours, Matisse Germain, and Enrique Jaimes Leclair.

The Concordia Stingers earned four nominations, while McGill has two representatives among the All-Stars.

Sherbrooke's Vert & Or are recognized thanks to Carl-Émile Dubois-Farrar and Thomas Desrosiers on special teams. Finally, Alex MacDonald represents the Bishop's Gaiters.

With this historic recognition, the Rouge et Or confirms the quality of its roster. But for Glen Constantin and his players, the real goal now remains the playoffs and winning the championship.

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