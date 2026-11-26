The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken a stand. In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' release, team president Art Rooney II offered unequivocal support for head coach Mike McCarthy.

In an interview with Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rooney left no doubt about the organization's stance.

“Insubordination will not be tolerated.”

Support for this season and beyond

On Tuesday, the Steelers announced that Rodgers was giving up his starting quarterback position to Mason Rudolph. On Wednesday, the 42-year-old veteran—who had been excused from practice—appeared on Pat McAfee's show to criticize his coach. A few hours later, the Steelers released him.

Rooney insists that the decision to change quarterbacks was the right one.

“A change was necessary, and I fully agree with this change and the way it was handled.”

The president also sought to reassure fans about his head coach's future: “I have full confidence in Mike McCarthy, and I expect him to be our head coach this season, next season, and beyond.”

McCarthy's health is “not an issue”

Speaking on ESPN, Rodgers had claimed that McCarthy was in poor health and had fallen asleep during a team meeting. While some sources echoed the quarterback's claims, Rooney dismissed these allegations.

“Mike is just as healthy as the rest of us. Health wasn't an issue. I don't know where that story came from.”

Mason Rudolph Takes the Reins

With a 6-4 record, the Steelers currently hold a playoff spot. It's now up to Rudolph to protect it, starting with Friday's game.

“We have full confidence in Mason and all the other players on the team to give it their all on Friday and for the rest of the season,” Rooney added.

Meanwhile, former players have come to Rodgers' defense. The full interview is available on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's website.

With information from RDS.

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