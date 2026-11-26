The Thanksgiving game took a heavy toll on the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday in Dallas, the team lost defensive back Cooper DeJean in the first quarter, followed by running back Saquon Barkley in the first half.

The Eagles confirmed that DeJean would not return to the game due to a possible concussion.

DeJean Injured on a Tackle

The 23-year-old was injured while tackling Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. He remained on the ground before being assisted by the medical staff.

In his third NFL season, the University of Iowa alum was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2025. He entered the game with 56 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception in 10 games.

Barkley Also Injured

Saquon Barkley appeared to injure his arm in the first half. After spending a long time in the medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He had gained only seven yards on five carries before getting hurt.

The 29-year-old running back is having a tough season. He had already missed two games due to a leg injury and has only 378 rushing yards this season, after surpassing the 2,000-yard mark in 2024. Yet this fall had begun with a major endorsement of his abilities.

Bad news for the Bears as well

Earlier today, Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field due to a knee injury sustained in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. He was ruled out shortly afterward.

This is a tough blow for the Bears, who have already lost Cole Kmet for the rest of the season.

Both games were part of the Thanksgiving marathon, a day already marked by the Steelers' president's departure. Updates on the status of injured players are posted on the NFL's website.

With information from RDS.

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