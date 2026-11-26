The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a spectacular comeback on Thursday in Dallas. Trailing by 21 points in the second half, they defeated the Cowboys 39-38 thanks to a 59-yard field goal by Jake Elliott with seven seconds left in the game.

The victory was all the more impressive given that the Eagles had lost Cooper DeJean and Saquon Barkley in the first half.

The Cowboys in Control

Yet everything seemed to be going Dallas's way. The Cowboys led 28-10 at halftime, and a 59-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey in the third quarter extended the lead to 31-10.

Javonte Williams was particularly effective, with two rushing touchdowns and another on a pass from Dak Prescott.

The tide turns

The Eagles began their comeback late in the third quarter thanks to a second touchdown by DeVonta Smith on a 45-yard pass from Joe Milton. Smith had already caught a 50-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles blocked a Cowboys punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. After a touchdown by Prescott, Milton responded with a 15-yard run, followed by a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to two points.

Elliott Has the Last Word

The Eagles missed both of their two-point conversion attempts, but they got one last chance. Jake Elliott made the 59-yard field goal with seven seconds left, sealing the victory.

“The Eagles beat the Cowboys on a game-winning field goal. Dallas squanders a 21-point lead on Thanksgiving.” — Bleacher Report

Joe Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles improved their record to 4-7, while the Cowboys slipped to 5-7.

This game concluded the second matchup of the Thanksgiving marathon. The full recap is available on the NFL's website.

With information from Bleacher Report.

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