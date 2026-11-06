The Penguins Are Heading for a Crash: What Will They Do with Crosby and Malkin?

Marc-Olivier Cook
The Penguins Are Heading for a Crash: What Will They Do with Crosby and Malkin?
Credit: Getty Images

Things aren't really going well for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pennsylvania-based team has won only five of its first 16 games of the season: we knew it might be tougher in '26–'27, but maybe not quite this bad.

Josh Yohe, who covers the team for The Athletic, summed it up well in a tweet: 

The Penguins are old, slow, small… And at some point, the team's veterans can't do it all on their own either.

Especially given that players like Crosby and Malkin aren't getting any younger. So what will the Penguins do with their veterans? Can we expect to see one of them traded before the trade deadline on March 1?

According to Yohe, Malkin doesn't want to leave the Penguins. He still loves the organization and isn't ready to retire either.

On that front, it's pretty clear.

But when we think about the Penguins' situation, we can't overlook Sidney Crosby's. “The Kid” is having the worst start to a season of his career (10 points in 16 games) and no longer looks like the dominant player we've seen in recent years.

At 39, it's normal to see him slowing down on the ice.

But the question keeps coming up: Will he finish his career in Pittsburgh with an organization that's heading for the rocks? According to Josh Yohe, people within the Penguins don't think this is his final season in the NHL.

It remains to be seen whether that will happen in Pittsburgh or elsewhere…


In a Nutshell

– Hehe.

– I like the technique.

– Is this going to happen?

– It'll be good for the Rams.

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