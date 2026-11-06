“The Atlantic on Fire”: A Partnership for Fowler and Praise for Price

After 16 games, the Habs have a record of 10-3-3. It could very well have been 11-3-2, had it not been for the team's defeat against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

You might think the Canadiens are well-positioned in their division, but once again, the competition is extremely fierce.

The Habs are currently two points behind the Bruins, but also just six points above last place. It's absolutely crazy.

(Credit: NHL.com)

The teams in the division just aren't losing. The Sabres are currently thrashing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The pace will eventually slow down, but in the meantime, the Habs have the daunting task of continuing to rack up wins, if only to hold onto their spot.

Jacob Fowler Continues His Rise

At the start of the season, when Jacob Fowler was sent down to Laval, no one expected to see him back so soon. Even fewer people thought he'd be named Rookie of the Month for October with such dazzling stats.

Having also won the Molson Cup that same month, he caught the attention of sponsors and has just signed a new partnership with QuartzCo, an apparel company—“an exclusive collaboration that brings together a shared vision of performance and style.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QUARTZ CO. (@quartzco)

Fowler has just gone through the most frustrating stretch of his young career following the loss to the Jets. He's given up nine goals in two games, after a season start that felt like a fairy tale.

I can't wait to see how he bounces back in his next start. He's a young 21-year-old goaltender, but he's going to be under pressure, especially after Jakub Dobes' last two wins.

Dobes hasn't been spectacular in net, but he's winning right now, and that's what the Habs need.

Kind Words for Carey

Carey Price will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend. Ahead of the ceremony, he received praise from his former Habs coach, Claude Julien.

Jean-François Chaumont of NHL.com spoke with him, and Julien—who now coaches the Zurich Lions in Switzerland—told him that Price came to see him during his time there.

In an interview with https://t.co/TYMgdxuk49, Claude Julien shared his fondest memories of Carey Price 💭 👉 https://t.co/pda19GxgDj https://t.co/8RrYtoftZm — NHL (@LNH_FR) November 6, 2026

The former Canadiens goaltender even took the opportunity to jump onto the ice and take a few shots as a player.

Julien had nothing but good things to say about him.

“Carey was a winner. He's won everything except the Stanley Cup. He's also a good person, a guy with a big heart, and a humble man.” — Claude Julien

It's truly a shame that Price wasn't able to lift the Stanley Cup in Montreal. He did everything he could, but poor management decisions over several years, combined with injuries, kept him from his ultimate goal.

In Brief

– Strong start to the season in Laval.

Convincing 6-2 victory for the #Rocket against Cleveland at Place Bell We'll do it again tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM, once again against the #Monsters #AHL — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) November 7, 2026

– What a career!

Carey Price, a dominant player who deserves a place in the Hall of Fame: https://t.co/XisQDdC7oz — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 7, 2026

– Two big games in Montreal tomorrow.