Nikita Kucherov: “If he signs with the CH, people are going to be shocked by the amount”

The current rumor is that Nikita Kucherov will finish the season in Tampa Bay.

The player could then leave the Lightning via free agency on July 1.

This scenario is starting to gain traction in the media. Yesterday, Chris Johnston (TSN) said he would be surprised to see Kucherov traded this season:



Chris Johnston – Early Trading – Kucherov | The general consensus around the league is that the Lightning were very serious about their statement that they're not looking to trade him. I don't anticipate that's something that's going to happen unless the circumstances, you know, really fall apart. And at this point, I don't think that's going to happen. I think he'll play out the season in Tampa, and we'll still be talking about this into the offseason. – 11/5 #GoBolts #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 6, 2026

If Kucherov hits the free-agent market, the Canadiens will be among the teams interested. There's no doubt about that.

That said, according to widespread reports, he's looking for $20 million per season (over six years) on his next NHL contract. Would the Canadiens be willing to offer him a contract like that?

On that subject, Tony Marinaro (who thinks the Habs have a good chance of luring him to Montreal) is convinced: if Kuch signs with the Habs, it'll be for less than that.

He talked about it on his podcast:

“If he signs with the Habs, people are going to be shocked by how much he'll get. It won't be $20 million.” — Tony Marinaro

According to Dan Milstein, Kucherov will indeed sign with a new team on July 1!👀 Tony is increasingly confident in the Canadiens' chances!🔵⚪️🔴 #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/ZLGewjtfua — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 5, 2026

Tony Marinaro thinks the market, the city, the Habs' current situation, and the relationship between Kuch and St. Louis could convince him to leave money on the table to come play in Montreal.

And if that really does happen… it will prove one thing: the days when big stars didn't want to come play for the Habs would be behind us.

Because we know that problem has been around for ages in this city.

The Canadiens may have been interested in NHL stars, but the players' response was different: now, it feels like the tide is turning, since the Montreal club has a solid foundation that could allow it to enjoy success for a (very) long time.

If that helps Kent Hughes land Kuch and if it convinces him to take a bit less to win… everyone in town will be happy.

At least, I hope so!

In a Nutshell

– Let's go!

Montreal will be ON FIRE tomorrow! 🔥 Alouettes vs. Blue Bombers, tomorrow at 3 p.m. on RDS 📺 https://t.co/jM2sVpqsfk — RDS (@RDSca) November 6, 2026

– 100%.

The Canadiens wouldn't have won last night without Nick Suzuki!🫡 #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro @erichoziel @alavoiemartel https://t.co/TLEIfmN226 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 6, 2026

– Just the fact that we're having this discussion speaks volumes.

From @frankcorrado22 on @DominosCanada That's Hockey – Is Cole Caufield the most clutch player on the planet? https://t.co/pd5DXvT7EQ #DominosThatsHockey — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 6, 2026

– That shows real maturity.