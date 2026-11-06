MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss and Flexibility | A General Manager for the Cardinals

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss and Flexibility | A General Manager for the Cardinals
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One More Option for Jake Bloss

The Blue Jays will be able to send him to the minors in 2027.

New GM in St. Louis

Rob Cerfolio will report to President Chaim Bloom.

Bobby Witt Jr. Again

He gives it his all on the field, and people are taking notice. He's won his third career Heart and Hustle Award.

Jacob Young Signs Contract

He signed a four-year, $23 million deal with a one-year option.

Ty France in demand?

His 2026 season turned heads.

Agents are banding together

They don't want a salary cap.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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