MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss and Flexibility | A General Manager for the Cardinals

One More Option for Jake Bloss

The Blue Jays will be able to send him to the minors in 2027.

Jake Bloss is getting a fourth option, giving the Blue Jays flexibility next year with the right-handed prospect, who was named to the Arizona Fall League's Fall Stars Game this week. https://t.co/8WbcOyWmON — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) November 5, 2026

New GM in St. Louis

Rob Cerfolio will report to President Chaim Bloom.

Rob Cerfolio has been promoted to General Manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. Congrats, Cerf! pic.twitter.com/qRRPp7Bgjx — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 6, 2026

Bobby Witt Jr. Again

He gives it his all on the field, and people are taking notice. He's won his third career Heart and Hustle Award.

Bobby Witt Jr. does it again! Congrats to the three-time overall @MLBPAA Heart & Hustle Award winner. The award is given annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game. @Royals |… pic.twitter.com/y1hErqasey — MLBPA (@MLBPA) November 6, 2026

Jacob Young Signs Contract

He signed a four-year, $23 million deal with a one-year option.

The Nationals and Jacob Young have agreed to a four-year, $23 million extension that includes an $8 million option for a fifth year, according to a source. @ByRobertMurray broke the story. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 6, 2026

Ty France in demand?

His 2026 season turned heads.

Agents are banding together

They don't want a salary cap.

As a lockout looms, MLB agents set aside rivalries to unite against a salary cap. With @EvanDrellich, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/yROmAjccB5 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2026

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