Max Scherzer Unveils His Plan for Next Year

Max Scherzer played in Major League Baseball for 19 years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Detroit Tigers, the Washington Nationals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets, the Texas Rangers, and finally the Toronto Blue Jays.

With a career earned run average of 3.29, along with 3,557 strikeouts, eight All-Star Game appearances, three Cy Young Awards, and two World Series rings—one with the 2019 Nationals and one with the Rangers in 2023—it's safe to say his place in the Hall of Fame is assured.

The 42-year-old also boasts a record of 225 wins to 126 losses and has recorded six seasons of 200 or more innings pitched, including every season from 2013 to 2018.

And there's still a chance that this remarkable career isn't over yet. In fact, according to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the ace might not retire in 2027, though it's not yet clear what his plans are for the future.

Scherzer could continue pitching, and if his last game in Toronto—on short rest—is any indication, there's more to come. He told the Post that he plans to pitch in “lockout games” near his home in Florida this winter, which will give him a better idea of whether a 20th season is in the cards.

It's not exactly clear what a “lockout game” is, but we can assume that Scherzer will pitch against minor league opponents or perhaps against MLB players who will get together to practice.

https://t.co/Yi3EEZfNWf MLB notes: Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, 42, reveals his pitching plan — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 6, 2026

Afterward, Scherzer will decide whether he thinks he's capable of competing in the Manfred League—and whether he still wants to do so.

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