Geoff Molson is clear: he is not trying to buy CF Montréal

Félix Forget
Geoff Molson is clear: he is not trying to buy CF Montréal
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

CF Montréal has just had a tough season. The club is set to finish the season in last place in the East, and there's a growing sense of discontent among the fans.

The loss to the Forge in the Canadian Championship really, really didn't help.

And for the past few weeks, the team's future has once again become the focus of discussion. The possibility of CF moving has resurfaced.

As a result, there are talks about potential buyers interested in acquiring the club. And we know that Geoff Molson, during the Heritage Classic, didn't completely rule it out.

However, in an interview with Sophie Durocher on Dans le blanc des yeux, the Canadiens' owner was clear: he is not trying to buy CF Montréal.

Molson, being the savvy businessman he is, mentioned that he would consider the possibility if it were to arise (as he would with any such opportunity), but that he isn't at that stage yet. Currently, no work is being done in that direction.

That's the official line, at least.

It's worth noting that Molson, still on the subject, mentioned that he wants to see the CF stay in town. This seems to be something close to his heart, given that he's in a good position to know just how much Montreal loves its sports teams.

We'll see, should a sale process ever be initiated, if Molson ends up getting involved. He says he knows Joey Saputo well, and Molson's comments suggest that he genuinely wants to see the club stay in Montreal.

It's not all that rare to see a single owner (or group of owners) manage more than one professional team in the same city, you know…


In Brief

– The Sharks don't want to change coaches.

– News from the Women's World Hockey Championship.

– Interesting.

– His situation is causing a stir in MLB.

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