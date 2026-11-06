Freddy Peralta: The Ideal Target for the Braves

The Braves' situation is fascinating.

This winter, the Georgia-based club will absolutely have to seek out help—and depth—on the mound. The rotation needs help.

Chris Sale is 158 years old, and even though he's dominant, he could break down at any moment.

Tyler Mahle was excellent in his starts in Atlanta in 2026, but he's currently a free agent. So he needs to be replaced.

In the playoffs, these guys were the only true starters. Ray Keer had two “starts” that got people talking, but he's not a starter.

Right now, Grant Holmes, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz, and Spencer Schwellenbach are also options.

That's not enough. Not for a team aiming for the World Series.

We know the Braves want to land a top pitcher, since Jacob deGrom was a target of Alex Anthopoulos last summer. The pitcher ultimately turned them down.

Sonny Gray's name has also been mentioned in recent weeks. He is, in fact, the kind of player they should be targeting.

But now MLB Network has brought Freddy Peralta's name into the conversation.

“Atlanta could finally get the starter they've been looking for.” “Fastball Freddy” will likely be one of the most coveted starting pitchers on the market #BravesCountry

https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/VVpTz9BzAk — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 4, 2026

It's true that the Braves could afford him, since he won't be asking for the moon (probably around $100 million, at most) as a free agent.

His former teams (the Brewers and Rays) might not be able to—or willing to—afford him. And I don't see him returning to the Mets.

Atlanta is a good team that can afford players like him. He wouldn't have the pressure of being the No. 1 starter, and he'd make a difference.

I can definitely see a scenario where he could pitch in Atlanta.

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