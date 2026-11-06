Albert Pujols: A Potential Problem with His Candidacy for Manager

We've known for quite some time now that Albert Pujols wants to be a manager. The legendary slugger, who retired at the end of the 2022 season, has stayed close to the sport with that goal in mind.

We've seen him serve as a manager in the Dominican Republic in recent years… and we also saw him manage the Dominican Republic national team at the most recent World Baseball Classic.

Last winter, his name was mentioned among the serious candidates for the Angels' and Padres' managerial positions. It didn't pan out in the end… but this year, once again, he's seen as a real contender.

After all, we know Pujols interviewed with the Houston Astros yesterday. And the question is whether he would be a good manager in the majors.

And Tyler Stafford, on the Crush City Territory podcast, wondered if Pujols was “too good” as a player to be a good manager. And that's a valid question.

Albert Pujols' first coaching tip? “Just hit 700 home runs…” @tylercstafford wonders if Pujols is too naturally gifted to manage the Astros, arguing “it is difficult to explain to mortals what you're doing.” pic.twitter.com/Qbb8Lzd5wD — Crush City Territory (@CrushCityShow) November 6, 2026

We know that sometimes, certain great players have a hard time making the transition to a coaching role. The fact that they're so naturally talented means it can be difficult for them to find ways to help players break through their slumps.

Ted Williams, despite all his baseball smarts, didn't have a ton of success as a manager… and we know that Wayne Gretzky, in hockey, experienced a similar fate.

That doesn't mean it's impossible, of course. Martin St-Louis is a prime example with the Canadiens: it is possible for a good player to become a good coach after his playing career. And Pujols, over the past few years, has gained experience in the Dominican Republic and at the World Baseball Classic.

But the Astros, who have an aging core, can't afford to make a mistake with their next manager. We'll see if Pujols can convince them that he's the right man for the job.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.