VIDEO: Alexander Zharovsky scored a (magnificent) goal, Pavel Datsyuk-style

Alexander Zharovsky has been selected to represent Russia at the Future Cup. What is the Future Cup?

It's a small tournament featuring the under-20 teams from Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as the Russian under-18 team.

Last night, my colleague Vincent Larue wrote that the Canadiens prospect was expected to dominate the tournament… and today, the kid stood out with a goal that was nothing short of magical.

The forward finished the game with one goal and one assist, but it's his goal in particular that's worth watching (and rewatching).

Zharovsky found himself alone in front of the goalie on a breakaway and pulled off a Pavel Datsyuk-style deke. The goalie didn't see a thing:

Zharovsky with another beauty. Please don't trade him, Kent. #gohabsgo https://t.co/V0nEQ2YQyb — fufunzo (@fufunzo) November 5, 2026

Ever since he was drafted in 2025, people haven't stopped saying that Zharo is a super-talented guy with NHL-caliber skills.

He proved it to everyone today. Way to go!



Gleb Pugachyov Is Starting to Find His Stride

Let's move from one (Russian) Habs prospect to another: Gleb Pugachyov was in action today with his MHL team.

And the young man, who had a tougher start to the season, seems to be really starting to find his rhythm, as he was (once again) able to get on the score sheet.

He scored with a nice one-timer: that brings his total to three points in three games, which is impressive for a player of his size. Sure, he's playing in Russia's junior league, but still:

Habs prospect Gleb Pugachyov scores his 2nd goal of the season for Chaika Nizhny Novgorod in the MHL https://t.co/JxE3VHOu8C — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 5, 2026

It took Pugachyov a while to get on the board, but it's worth noting that he suffered a concussion early in the season.

Now, he's clearly finding the confidence he needs in his game to produce offensively. It's up to him to keep this momentum going in the coming weeks.

In a Nutshell

– Hello, boys.

🚲😊 https://t.co/Hu2evZDLys — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 5, 2026

– I agree.

What does Beck have to do to earn a regular spot in this lineup? Mind-boggling. — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 5, 2026

– Alert to fantasy league players:

Brad Marchand will be out for another five or six weeks: https://t.co/FRLRFEKRbr — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 5, 2026

– The helmets are gorgeous.

⚫️🟠👀 #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/cmsYiSUGfT — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 5, 2026

– Yeah.