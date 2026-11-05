U.S.: Mark Teixeira Wins a Seat in the House of Representatives

Mark Teixeira played for fourteen seasons in Major League Baseball, having begun his career with the Texas Rangers. The switch-hitter then played for the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels before joining the New York Yankees in December 2008.

In fact, he spent most of his career in the Bronx, signing an eight-year, $180 million contract and winning the World Series in 2009.

The first baseman finished his career with 1,862 hits, 409 home runs, and 1,298 RBIs, in addition to winning five Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger Awards. He was also selected for the All-Star Game three times.

But now the 46-year-old faces a new challenge. The former Bombers star defeated Democrat Kristen Hook in Tuesday night's midterm election for Texas's 21st district.

And he is delighted to serve the cities of Austin and San Antonio, among others.

“Tonight's victory belongs to the people of Texas's 21st District. I'm not going to Washington for myself, but rather to be a strong and responsive voice for every family in this district. Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and all the communities in Texas's 21st District. I'm excited to get to work.”

It's worth noting that Teixeira is a Republican supported by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Thank you to my family, friends, campaign staff, and the countless supporters who stood with us during this campaign. We could not have won this race without every person who knocked on doors, worked the polls, hosted events, and pitched in to help the cause. I am truly grateful… pic.twitter.com/64fcE7z3DJ — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) November 4, 2026

Teixeira wasn't the only athlete to get involved in this political campaign, as former NFL kicker Jay Feely backed Democrat Amish Shah in the election for Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

In addition, Michele Tafoya, a former NFL sideline reporter, lost her race for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota to Democrat Peggy Flanagan.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.