Training: Ivan Demidov is reportedly just a few days away from rejoining the team

The Canadiens keep saying they have no updates to share regarding Ivan Demidov.

But while they're keeping Demidov under wraps (which may have been the case again yesterday), people close to the player aren't afraid to reveal information on the subject.

Whether it's filming him skating or his agent speaking out to reveal the nature of his client's injury, the Canadiens can't control everything.

The result? Instead of just thinking that the Habs made a strange decision by having him play despite a fracture, people are also wondering what else the Canadiens are trying to hide.

Since the four-week mark has passed for Demidov and the Habs haven't made any announcements, it's only natural that people are digging around to try to find information.

But it's not all bad news, since this morning Renaud Lavoie said the young player might be about to return to practice with the rest of the team.

On BPM Sports, he mentioned a few days—if all goes well.

What happens next will depend on how his ankle heals, but the reporter wouldn't be surprised to see Demidov back in action within two weeks.

It's worth noting that, according to the latest reports, Demidov is still wearing a boot. But that may be a precautionary measure.

With Nick Suzuki expected to return soon (we're wondering if he'll be able to play tonight against the Mammoth at the Bell Centre) and Demidov potentially nearing a return, the Habs' top-6 will likely get a little boost.

And that won't be a luxury, since the Atlantic Division is fierce.

In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

The more things change, the more they stay the same. https://t.co/BRZjQ2Ijli https://t.co/9nbTNRQZyd — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 5, 2026

– Worth a read.

On the data behind the Canadiens' slump, and the bright spot that is Owen Beck: https://t.co/lAZhfQM3o5 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 5, 2026

– What do you think?

Did Arber Xhekaj's fight cost the team the game?🏒 Read the latest Rej Column HERE⬇ https://t.co/gkAoYDbmSn — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 5, 2026

– Things are going badly in San Jose.