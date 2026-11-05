Top 3: Hometown Remix? No problem for Kempe and Panarin, who crushed the Sharks

Four games were played last night in the NHL.

The Canadiens weren't in action; they'll face the Mammoth tonight at the Bell Centre.

Let's take a look at what happened yesterday across the league.

The @LAKings became the 15th team to feature a player with a hat trick in 2026-27. Only three other seasons in the past 25 years have seen as many at this stage (250 GP): 2023-24 (17), 2021-22 (15), and 2010-11 (15). #NHLStats: https://t.co/FeWl3dRWLj https://t.co/HQztogrSQ9 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 5, 2026

1: Adrian Kempe and Artemi Panarin are having fun with their new jerseys

The Kings wore their new Hometown Remix uniform last night. And clearly, the guys in Los Angeles love it, since the Kings crushed the poor Sharks 7-2.

A few highlights from the game, including Adrian Kempe's hat trick:

THE FIRST HAT TRICK IN A HOMETOWN REMIX JERSEY!!! 🤩 https://t.co/1Prfrch5j7 — NHL (@NHL) November 5, 2026

This is the first hat trick scored by a player wearing the Hometown Remix jersey this NHL season. Way to go!

It's worth noting that Quinton Byfield also stood out by scoring twice… and that his teammate, Artemi Panarin, had a blast as well, racking up four assists in the game.

A strong performance by the Los Angeles team, which relied on its top players to beat the Sharks.



Adrian Kempe with a hat trick

Artemi Panarin with four assists

Quinton Byfield with two power-play goals Yeah, that'll do — Russell Morgan (@NHLRussell) November 5, 2026

2: Sandis Vilmanis Takes Care of the Blackhawks

Sandis Vilmanis isn't exactly the most well-known name in the NHL. We can all agree on that.

But last night, the Panthers forward was the best skater on the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks. He started the game by scoring his team's first goal:

Great passing from Verhaeghe and Reinhart. 2nd goal of the season for the Vilmaniac. https://t.co/Svx1ehEu38 — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 5, 2026

And Vilmanis continued his dominant performance throughout the evening.

The forward finished the game with an impressive four-point total (two goals and two assists)—his best offensive performance of his NHL career.

He really looked like he was on another level last night:



Fantastic—Sandis Vilmanis scores two goals and adds two assists, tying the Latvian NHL record! 🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻 https://t.co/zbzyPSuFDF — NHL Latvija (@Latvija_NHL) November 5, 2026

Vilmanis helped the Panthers secure a 5-3 victory, and you'll understand that this was partly thanks to the forward's performance.

When role players step up, it can lead to… interesting results!

3: Great Comeback by the Sens

The Senators were down by one goal at the start of the third period. Peyton Krebs scored his first goal of the season in the second period to open the scoring in the game.

But it was in the third period that Shane Pinto came alive: the Sens forward capitalized on a lucky rebound to tie the game for his team against the Sabres.

Well done:

Shane Pinto, 1-1 #LetsGoBuffalo #GoSensGo https://t.co/0HUPjVGFdY — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) November 5, 2026

And, with just a few minutes left in the game… Tim Stützle delivered a beautiful pass to Michael Amadio, who capitalized on it to score the game-winning goal.

The Sens ultimately won 2-1:

STU TO AMADIO LATE IN THE 3RD AND THE SENS TAKE THE LEAD IN THIS IMPORTANT ATLANTIC DIVISION MATCHUP 🔥🚨 https://t.co/sd7QmygQdl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 5, 2026

Samuel Ersson was brilliant in net for Ottawa. The goaltender stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced and helped his team stay in the game for 60 minutes.

That's exactly what you want from your goaltender.

Overtime

– The Kraken beat the Flames (2-1) in a game that certainly won't go down in history.

MATTY BENIERS WITH THE BREAKAWAY TO WIN IT IN @ENERGIZER OVERTIME!!! ⚓ https://t.co/mz80CtzAUH — NHL (@NHL) November 5, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– 11 NHL games tonight: