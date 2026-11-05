The Angels are still a long way from announcing a manager

The Angels may never change. And that's true even if the team gets a new owner.

Why do I say that? Because the Angels refuse to take advantage of one of the most intense months in the world of baseball.

With the lockout set to begin on December 1, teams will be making plenty of deals in November. But the Angels? They couldn't care less.

I say this because they haven't even held a single interview yet to replace John Mozeliak, whose term as interim GM won't be renewed in 2027.

An MLB source now says the Angels' sale is not currently on the agenda for the November meeting, despite what Mozeliak (and others within the Angels) thought. Mozeliak still says the GM search is on hold until an MLB vote. They haven't interviewed anyone. Story below updated. https://t.co/rnciH3XrYC — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) November 4, 2026

Why? Because the sale to Stan Kroenke isn't official yet. It will likely be finalized in about two weeks.

So it's going to be a while before we see a GM hired. And it will likely be even longer before we see a manager hired.

If the club doesn't plan to sign any major players before December 1, it's better to take its time. But why not take advantage of that window, precisely?

Why delay the arrival of the next GM as long as possible? Mozeliak is capable of conducting interviews to find the next GM and keeping Kroenke in the loop before the official sale, right?

The Angels are shooting themselves in the foot, in my opinion.

The position may be highly sought after since the change in ownership brings hope, but that's no reason to wait.

The Angels are on the cusp of a renaissance. Their first moves could send a message. Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/VkmnXkk5zP — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 3, 2026

Right now, every team has a chief baseball officer under contract for 2027 (which is normal at this point in the offseason) except the Angels.

The Angels and the Astros—who, incidentally, are interviewing Albert Pujols today—are the only teams without a manager. And since the Angels are behind schedule, their division rival could snatch him away.

Full story on the Astros' ongoing managerial search, which will involve longtime Houston nemesis Albert Pujols – https://t.co/mDdHT5PN8s — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 4, 2026

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