Simon Edvinsson: The Canadiens are very interested

A few days ago, The Fourth Period reported that defenseman Simon Edvinsson was linked to the Canadiens. It wasn't clear to what extent, though.

But now David Pagnotta has added to the story.

In a podcast with Jeff Marek (in the episode that also features an interview with Dan Milstein), Pagnotta highlighted the Canadiens' interest in the defenseman. He said there was quite a bit of interest from Montreal.

https://t.co/n7ACTyaVnv — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 5, 2026

Are you surprised? I'm not.

After all, people have been saying for a long time that the Canadiens' defense—which is still good—needs help. Adding a big defenseman has to be seen as a priority.

The proof? The Canadiens are unable to hold onto a lead at home. I'm not just talking about the game against the Jets, but practically every home game this season.

They need help on defense, in my opinion. And the player who belongs to the Red Wings is an option.

It's starting to get worrying → https://t.co/jvGYaaWkMn — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 4, 2026

Edvinsson, as you know, no longer wants to play in Detroit. He's asked his team to trade him, and he also needs to sign a contract. That needs to happen within the next few weeks if he wants to play in the NHL this season.

Would he want to play here and sign a contract with the Habs?

Will the Habs—who've been in intense negotiations with the Red Wings for months over the Dylan Larkin situation—be willing to give the club what it takes to acquire Edvinsson? And that's not even counting the contract they'd have to offer the player himself…

It's also possible that the Habs will want to save their ammunition for a bigger trade. But all that to say, I'm not surprised to see the Habs' interest.

In a Nutshell

– Oh yeah?

Cristiano Ronaldo announces his retirement from international soccer https://t.co/t64CCwweki — RDS (@RDSca) November 5, 2026

– Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn't want to leave Tampa Bay, according to his agent.

Kucherov's situation does not affect Vasilevskiy's, their agent tells us ⤵️ — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 5, 2026

– Is Nikita Kucherov worth what he's asking for? [NYT]

– Enjoy the podcast.