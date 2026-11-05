Simon Edvinsson is currently training in Nashville

After difficult negotiations, restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson requested a trade from the Red Wings.

Since then, we've been hearing a lot more about the rumors surrounding Dylan Larkin than those involving the defenseman, but now there's a new development in his case.

Edvinsson is currently training in Nashville. That's what former Predators backup goaltender Dustin Smith posted on Instagram on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin “Bones” Smith (@dembones_dembones)

This might seem normal for an American player or someone else who played college hockey in the area, but Edvinsson doesn't really have any ties to Nashville.

We're talking about a Swedish player who played all of his developmental hockey in Sweden.

So now the Predators are emerging as a favorite team in trade rumors involving Edvinsson.

Nashville has the resources to make a trade for Edvinsson. If Detroit is looking to acquire prospects, the Predators have plenty to offer.

Nashville could part with a forward prospect like Brady Martin, Wyatt Cullen, or Egor Surin.

And it would be understandable if the Predators wanted to acquire a player like Edvinsson. It's not every day you get the chance to acquire a 6-foot-6 defenseman capable of playing at a high level.

The only problem right now is that time is running out. Edvinsson must sign a new contract by December 1; otherwise, he won't be able to play for the entire season.

So we can expect some movement in the coming weeks. It would be difficult for Detroit to trade a player who can't play for nearly a year.

In Brief

– Great read.

I cannot recommend this testimonial from Brad Marchand about Patrice Bergeron highly enough: https://t.co/YK7RLyntES — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) November 5, 2026

– It's simple, but it's nice.

The Red Wings debut their Hometown Remix uniforms tonight against the Golden Knights 🐙 https://t.co/fB4zJgPyYy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2026

– A controversy surrounding Anthony Santander.