Scouts: The Lightning, the Wings, and 10 other teams at the Bell Centre tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens will host the Utah Mammoth at the Bell Centre.

And for the occasion, several scouts will be in attendance.



It's always intriguing to see which clubs are represented at CH games. And tonight, let's just say it's really intriguing…

I say that because there will be 12 teams sending scouts to watch tonight's game. And among them are the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings.

It goes without saying why the presence of these two teams is drawing attention… right?



Among the teams in attendance will also be:

The Ducks

The Flames

The Blackhawks

The Avalanche

The Blue Jackets

The Kings

The Devils

The Mammoth

The Canucks

The Capitals

Interesting!



Scouts in the Bell Centre press box for tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Utah Mammoth #Habs https://t.co/whDVD4DKMS — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 5, 2026

Of course, that doesn't automatically mean these 12 teams are here solely to watch the Habs.

But given what's happening right now across the league—and knowing (very) well that the Canadiens are among the most active teams in the trade market—it's interesting in and of itself.

And of course, the presence of the Lightning and the Red Wings is definitely worth noting. Nikita Kucherov and Dylan Larkin are making headlines right now, after all… and everyone knows that!

In Brief

– Stay tuned.

Chris Johnston – Early Trading – #Blackhawks | They've been active on the trade market, looking to add some depth up front and see if they can acquire something to bolster their forward corps. – 11/5 #NHL https://t.co/UQwqnwGger — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 5, 2026

– Like.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki walking into the Bell Centre tonight https://t.co/NQqOP60b2l — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 5, 2026

– Signing on Long Island.

Islanders Transaction: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a one-year contract (2026–27). https://t.co/5PuDT1mK5h — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 5, 2026

– News from MLB.