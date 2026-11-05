Nikita Kucherov: No Canadian teams on his list (according to an NHL executive)

It's practically impossible to guess Nikita Kucherov's next destination.

Because, in reality, there are several teams to consider in this situation.

However, while discussing the situation in a recent episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman shared some interesting information.

The insider—who has sources in the NHL—said that an executive had asked him if there were any Canadian teams on the list of 10 teams to which Kucherov would like to be traded.

Friedman said he believes Kucherov is open to the idea of playing in Canada… but the executive in question (who wasn't named in the podcast) told him that, based on what he'd heard around the league, there were no Canadian teams on the list in question.

I'll let you listen to it before continuing:

If that's the case, we have to ask why.

One possible reason is Canada's high tax rate (which always sparks debate when it comes to a NHL player's take-home pay).

But on that front, Dan Milstein has set the record straight about taxes in Canada. Kucherov's agent explains in a tweet that Canadian teams can place a portion of a player's salary into a deferred compensation plan.

And when the player retires and leaves Canada, he can then withdraw that money at a tax rate of about 25%.

Milstein also explains that the result can be comparable to—or even more advantageous than—playing in Florida because there is no provincial income tax. Basically, Milstein made a case for Canada… and that's interesting given that he's Kucherov's agent.

Because, in reality, the Canadiens could use that argument in their negotiations to lure the Russian to Montreal.

Agreed. A dollar of cap space is worth the same in every market. Florida's tax break belongs to the player, not the team.

What surprises me is how nobody talks about the RCA. Canadian teams can put part of a player's salary into a Retirement Compensation Arrangement. Once he retires outside Canada, he withdraws it at roughly 25%. Net result: the same tax as “no tax” Florida, sometimes less. And far less than New York, Massachusetts, or California.

But sure, keep calling Canada a tax nightmare. #WeAreGoldStar! — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) November 5, 2026

Keep in mind that right now, rumors suggest Kucherov will finish the season in Tampa Bay before signing a contract on July 1.

And maybe the player won't even have to use his list of teams he wants to play for. But remember, things can change quickly in the National Hockey League…

In a Nutshell

– Yeah!

Captain Nick Suzuki is in the building https://t.co/45Sa2QoI5o — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 5, 2026

– Well done.

GAME OVER! 🇨🇦🔴 powers past 🇸🇪 to earn a spot in the #WorldU17 semifinals. GAME OVER! 🇨🇦🔴 defeats 🇸🇪 to secure its spot in the #WorldU17 semifinals. 📊 https://t.co/gNk049NTrF

📊 https://t.co/S7Cnxg51T1 https://t.co/Ya2oLs5vLa — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 5, 2026

– I like the jersey.

Debuting in Hockeytown✨ https://t.co/MYddj4Sq5Z — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 5, 2026

– Interesting.