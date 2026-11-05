Nikita Kucherov: A Factor Working in the Canadiens’ Favor

The Nikita Kucherov situation is currently paralyzing the NHL.

Obviously, everyone has an opinion on the matter. There are those who don't want anything to do with bringing him to town, and there are those who want to do everything they can to attract him to Montreal.

There doesn't seem to be a middle ground.

Right now, the word on the street is that there's a good chance Kucherov will finish the season in Tampa Bay. At the very least, it will be a long time before we see a trade.

Jeff Marek (DFO Insider) wouldn't be surprised to see Tampa Bay do what they did with Steven Stamkos: keep him until the end of the season and let him leave as a free agent.

Julien BriseBois, who told his player he could sign wherever he wants on July 1, does he want to keep him for one last playoff run in 2027? Possible.

Does he hope the player will change his mind along the way? Who knows.

One reason the Lightning might have trouble trading him is that the player himself isn't in a hurry to move things forward.

Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) stated that the veteran isn't in a rush to sign a contract extension elsewhere.

In fact, the winger reportedly hasn't submitted a list of teams where he'd be willing to sign a contract extension… and the source isn't sure it's going to happen.

Kucherov could therefore very well become a free agent on July 1.

Without a new contract, the price to acquire him on the trade market will drop. And BriseBois might therefore, more than ever, be tempted to keep his star winger.

He could make him “his rental player” for 2027 instead of trading him at a discount.

Naturally, this could help the Canadiens. After all, many people believe that Kuch won't be traded within his division, which was a disadvantage for the Habs.

Furthermore, the Habs wouldn't have to pay the Lightning with players, prospects, or draft picks: they'd simply have to sign the veteran to a free-agent contract.

Quick Notes

– Good point.

Something to watch for tonight! The Habs need to stay disciplined! — Stephane Gonzalez (@stephgonzz) November 5, 2026

– Worth noting.

Sebastian Cossa vs. @CanadiensMTL @utahmammoth @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 5, 2026

– Yes.

The Utah Mammoth has quickly become a top destination for NHL free agents. @PierreVLeBrun confirms this and explains that the team's GM has been quite active in recent trades. To watch the full discussion with @AlexTourignyRDS, check out our YouTube channel. https://t.co/IsiUBDXHXr — RDS (@RDSca) November 5, 2026

– Ark.

Oh man… https://t.co/bxEx9UH8YE https://t.co/6IwN4zGHlc — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 5, 2026

– Well done.