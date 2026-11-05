Nick Suzuki will be back tonight

We know that Jakub Dobes will be in net for the Canadiens tonight.

But now Martin St-Louis has announced some big news regarding the lineup: captain Nick Suzuki will be able to return to action tonight. He didn't take any extra time at practice this morning, which was a clue.

He had told the media he wasn't sure if he'd be able to play tonight, but the coach confirmed it. Well, well.

Nick Suzuki will be in uniform tonight against Utah Nick Suzuki will return to play tonight against Utah #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Zx1oRlEOQb — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2026

However, that's not the only change on offense. In fact, Kirby Dach will also be able to rejoin the lineup now that he's no longer sick.

Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj will sit this one out.

Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach IN, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj OUT vs. @utahmammoth @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 5, 2026

We can all agree that having the captain back is a good thing. It's a shame for Florian Xhekaj and (especially) for Owen Beck, but #14 is the most important forward on the team.

But Dach replacing Beck? It couldn't be less deserved.

If we're going to apply the concept of meritocracy, we shouldn't have brought back Dach—who hasn't had a good start to the season—at the expense of Beck, who's really coming into his own.

Beck isn't playing like a guy who deserves 20 minutes every night… but he's gaining confidence. Dach, on the other hand, is taking… someone else's spot because of his status and his contract. Right?

More details to come…