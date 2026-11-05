Jakub Dobes will face the Mammoth

Tonight, the Mammoth will be at the Bell Centre.

And according to Renaud Lavoie, Jakub Dobes will indeed be the starting goaltender for the game, which takes place at 7 p.m. tonight.

That's what we're gathering from practice.

Jakub Dobes vs. @utahmammoth @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 5, 2026

Even though Tuesday's loss wasn't entirely Jacob Fowler's fault (he was his team's best player), giving him a rest made sense under the circumstances.

And Dobes needs to play, too, at some point.

Details to follow…