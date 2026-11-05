Dylan Larkin Takes a Back Seat, Simon Edvinsson Is in High Demand, and a Great Achievement for Guy Boucher

Dylan Larkin's situation has been dragging on for months in Detroit, but it hasn't been that long since he stopped playing for the team.

Now that it's over, the organization and the city of Detroit have decided to move on.

A banner featuring Larkin has been removed from the exterior of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Detroit Red Wings have officially taken down Dylan Larkin's banner outside Little Caesars Arena. 👀 via @mwhitaker_89 https://t.co/yvTHk7qsmu — BarDown (@BarDown) November 5, 2026

That was quick, but it's understandable given the circumstances.

In Montreal, I have a vague memory of seeing a Tomas Plekanec banner outside the Bell Centre after he had joined the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While the Larkin trade is proving difficult to move forward, the organization is doing what it can to move on in the meantime.

Simon Edvinsson in High Demand

Let's stay in Detroit for this next topic.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Seattle Kraken are reportedly very interested in acquiring Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

David Pagnotta: Re Kraken: Their pursuit of Simon Edvinsson has no impact on their desire to sign Vince Dunn; if they can sign Dunn and acquire Edvinsson, they're doing it – Daily Faceoff (11/4) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 5, 2026

Seattle still needs to resolve the Vince Dunn situation. His contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Based on Pagnotta's comments, it's clear that Seattle wants to bring talented players into its lineup but would also like to retain Dunn's services.

Pagnotta described the Kraken's approach as aggressive in their efforts to add talent to the team.

In any case, the Kraken faces competition for Simon Edvinsson. The Predators appear to be in the running, as the Swedish player is currently training in Nashville.

A Great Achievement for Guy Boucher

We'll wrap up with some good news for one of our own.

Guy Boucher earned his 100th win with the Omsk Avangard in the KHL.

Good job, Coach Boucher 🇨🇦 https://t.co/neksMTct4R — KHL (@khl_eng) November 5, 2026

He has a winning percentage of 67.1%. That's the second-best percentage among coaches who have won 100 or more games in the KHL.

Maybe he can follow in Bob Hartley's footsteps and win a championship with the Omsk team.

In a Nutshell

– It's hard to read the names and numbers!

The @EdmontonOilers Hometown Remix uniforms have arrived 🟠⚫️ https://t.co/AOuYobcFGW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2026

– Connor McDavid is playing rough.

Connor McDavid throws a hit on Leo Carlsson 👀 https://t.co/tsKwvI5nIw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 6, 2026

– Malik Nabers is dealing with a knee injury.