Cole Caufield (once again) leads the Canadiens to victory in overtime

DansLesCoulisses.com
Cole Caufield (once again) leads the Canadiens to victory in overtime
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens were back in action two days after their crushing loss to the Jets. Nick Suzuki was back in the lineup for the game.

The Utah Mammoth were visiting the Bell Centre.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

The Mammoth struck early in this game.

Logan Cooley opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game.

Adam Engstrom and Arber Xhekaj looked like statues on that goal.

Penalty trouble subsequently sank the Canadiens. Cooley—him again—broke away to double the visitors' lead.

But don't worry—the Canadiens love coming back from behind!

And speaking of comebacks, it was Nick Suzuki who scored the Canadiens' first goal to cut the deficit.

What a great way to celebrate his return to the game.

Moments later, Arber Xhekaj tied the game with a rocket of a shot that left goaltender Sebastian Cossa with no chance.

Xhekaj celebrated his goal in his own way. On the very next play, he dropped the gloves against Liam O'Brien.

The score was tied 2–2 after 20 minutes of play.

Lane Hutson put on a show during the second period.

Here's a clip of him moving freely through the Mammoth's zone.

A few minutes later, Kaiden Guhle was on the receiving end of an extremely unlucky penalty.

See for yourself.

Unfortunately for Guhle, it was during his penalty that Logan Cooley completed his hat trick.

After two periods, the Canadiens trailed 3–2.

Not only was Nick Suzuki back, but so was Kirby Dach, who had finally recovered from his virus.

Just like Suzuki, Dach took advantage of his return to score.

It was a great time to score his first goal of the season.

After giving up two shorthanded goals, the Canadiens faced a fifth power play for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley started the play with a pass to Nick Schmaltz, who finished the play.

Guhle was unlucky again—this time, his stick broke.

It took a hero to tie the game. And that hero was an unsung one.

Adam Engstrom chose the perfect moment to tie the game! It was a powerful wrist shot that beat Cossa.

So, this game went into overtime.

And when it comes to overtime, it's all about Cole Caufield. The Canadiens' No. 13 wasted no time in securing the win for his team.

The Canadiens won 5–4.

Montreal will be back in action Saturday night to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto.


Overtime

– It didn't start well.

– What a blast from Xhekaj.

– Not a happy night for Jakub Dobes.

– Quite a feat for Cooley.

– The Canadiens are doing well.

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