Cole Caufield (once again) leads the Canadiens to victory in overtime

The Canadiens were back in action two days after their crushing loss to the Jets. Nick Suzuki was back in the lineup for the game.

The Utah Mammoth were visiting the Bell Centre.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/wBZQpP6b4o — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 5, 2026

Projected lineup. ⬇️ https://t.co/lR1cZ9r8ZC — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 5, 2026

The Mammoth struck early in this game.

Logan Cooley opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game.

Cooked by Cools 🧑‍🍳 1-0, Utah. https://t.co/kGTVVqO397 — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 6, 2026

Adam Engstrom and Arber Xhekaj looked like statues on that goal.

Penalty trouble subsequently sank the Canadiens. Cooley—him again—broke away to double the visitors' lead.

Red hot in Mountain Blue. 🔥 Cooley scores another! 2-0, Utah. https://t.co/HTI2mNOM57 — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 6, 2026

But don't worry—the Canadiens love coming back from behind!

And speaking of comebacks, it was Nick Suzuki who scored the Canadiens' first goal to cut the deficit.

WELCOME BACK, CAPTAIN WELCOME BACK, CAPTAIN #GoHabsGo https://t.co/QYqBvm2jGL — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2026

What a great way to celebrate his return to the game.

Moments later, Arber Xhekaj tied the game with a rocket of a shot that left goaltender Sebastian Cossa with no chance.

Poor puck 🤕 Arber, that puck had a family #GoHabsGo https://t.co/emV43dsO7W — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2026

Xhekaj celebrated his goal in his own way. On the very next play, he dropped the gloves against Liam O'Brien.

A second fight in two games for Arber Xhekaj 💪 https://t.co/yb2kEtazmQ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 6, 2026

The score was tied 2–2 after 20 minutes of play.

Lane Hutson put on a show during the second period.

Here's a clip of him moving freely through the Mammoth's zone.

Lane Hutson is literally spamming L2 in real life 😭🎮 https://t.co/L3x0djfPOR — BarDown (@BarDown) November 6, 2026

A few minutes later, Kaiden Guhle was on the receiving end of an extremely unlucky penalty.

See for yourself.

Kaiden Guhle takes one of the most unlucky penalties you've ever seen 😭 https://t.co/kPNUZOzcwY — BarDown (@BarDown) November 6, 2026

Unfortunately for Guhle, it was during his penalty that Logan Cooley completed his hat trick.

This guy is on fire! https://t.co/SQCYuO27NO — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 6, 2026

After two periods, the Canadiens trailed 3–2.

Not only was Nick Suzuki back, but so was Kirby Dach, who had finally recovered from his virus.

Just like Suzuki, Dach took advantage of his return to score.

Dacher's first goal of the season! Dacher jams it home! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/D257h0B1Ul — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2026

It was a great time to score his first goal of the season.

After giving up two shorthanded goals, the Canadiens faced a fifth power play for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley started the play with a pass to Nick Schmaltz, who finished the play.

Cools sets up Schmaltzy for a power-play goal! 🚨 https://t.co/NrwSaRw5uM — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) November 6, 2026

Guhle was unlucky again—this time, his stick broke.

It took a hero to tie the game. And that hero was an unsung one.

Adam Engstrom chose the perfect moment to tie the game! It was a powerful wrist shot that beat Cossa.

ENGY'S FIRST IN THE BIG LEAGUE ENGY'S FIRST IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE #GoHabsGo https://t.co/AIALTaTXxq — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2026

So, this game went into overtime.

And when it comes to overtime, it's all about Cole Caufield. The Canadiens' No. 13 wasted no time in securing the win for his team.

A GOAL (COLE)OSSAL BIG 💥 TIME 💥 PLAYER #GoHabsGo https://t.co/AbZfjlnUQq — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2026

The Canadiens won 5–4.

Montreal will be back in action Saturday night to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Overtime

– It didn't start well.

Montreal gave up 6 goals in 7:51.

They're picking up where the other game left off — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 6, 2026

– What a blast from Xhekaj.

Arber Xhekaj tied the game for the @CanadiensMTL with what NHL EDGE reports is the hardest shot to result in a goal so far this season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/deMKaA98Qh https://t.co/mlZD7XYhT6 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 6, 2026

– Not a happy night for Jakub Dobes.

3-2 Utah after 40 minutes. You have to feel for Dobes—3 goals on 13 shots, two on the power play, and two with a player all alone on him. MTL now has 14 turnovers tonight, 4 of which came from Hutson. Scoring on this power play is a must to start the third #GoHabsGo — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 6, 2026

– Quite a feat for Cooley.

Logan Cooley is dominating tonight at the Bell Centre. #TusksUp vs. #GoHabsGo on RDS 📺 https://t.co/G7tv2bRKdX — RDS (@RDSca) November 6, 2026

– The Canadiens are doing well.