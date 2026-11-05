Blue Jays: No Finalists for the Silver Bat Award

MLB has just announced the finalists for the Silver Slugger Awards. And what we see is that 27 teams are represented.

In the National League, only the Mets don't have a finalist. Yet offense was supposed to be the foundation of the team, which lacks depth on the mound.

Your 2026 National League @SluggerNation Silver Slugger Award finalists The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17. pic.twitter.com/X2l6Hhq5o6 — MLB (@MLB) November 5, 2026

In the American League, 13 teams have at least one finalist.

In fact, only the Athletics and the Blue Jays have no representatives among the league-nominated finalists.

The winners will be announced on November 17, by the way.

The A's play in Sacramento and they don't have any pitchers. It's easy to see why they had a bad 2026 season.

Your 2026 American League @SluggerNation Silver Slugger Award finalists The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17. pic.twitter.com/nrJWYeysS5 — MLB (@MLB) November 5, 2026

The Blue Jays' case is fascinating… but it's not surprising. After all, everyone knows the team had a rough year offensively.

But the absence of Kazuma Okamoto is still a surprise. He certainly would have deserved a nomination at third base.

This confirms (though no one really needed confirmation) that the Blue Jays will indeed need to bolster their offense during the offseason.

A name like Seiya Suzuki is coming up in discussions again.

It's been a while since I did free agent predictions, but I had some fun writing this. Predicting the deals for this winter's top 50 free agents @Sportsnet https://t.co/BT7wjTQhPz — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 5, 2026

There's also a consensus that if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to his former form in 2027, it will help the team make the playoffs—and land a Silver Slugger finalist.

That's the biggest “addition” the Blue Jays can make.

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