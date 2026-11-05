Anthony Santander and His Racist Posts: The Blue Jays Distance Themselves

Last night, Antony Santander got away with it.

Amid the U.S. midterm elections, the Blue Jays player shared racist posts in his Instagram Stories.

Although the outfielder quickly deleted the posts in question following a wave of comments, screenshots were taken and shared.

Here's what it looks like.

Unsurprisingly, there's currently a wave of backlash against the Blue Jays' power hitter.

And the team was forced to speak out.

The Blue Jays organization reiterated that baseball is for everyone and that all fans are welcome at Rogers Centre.

It added that the comments do not represent the Blue Jays' values.

Blue Jays respond after Anthony Santander's Islamophobic Instagram posts go viral, from @danbilickihttps://t.co/NzCqKlFwN1 — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 5, 2026

This conversation is pointless and could have been avoided, since it was the player himself who chose to post that message.

But it speaks volumes about the man and his values.

Santander already doesn't have much goodwill from Blue Jays fans due to his terrible performance over the past two years, and he certainly hasn't helped himself.

He's angered fans, and that won't help him heading into the 2027 season.

He has three years left on his contract and over $70 million to earn (a significant portion of which is deferred) moving forward. I don't expect the Blue Jays to part ways with him just yet.

Keep in mind that injuries kept him out of action in 2026.

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