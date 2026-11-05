Adam Engstrom’s First NHL Goal

Adam Engstrom finally scored!

His powerful wrist shot beat Sebastian Cossa to tie the game in the third period.

Here's the play:

ENGY'S FIRST IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE ENGY'S FIRST IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE #GoHabsGo https://t.co/AIALTaTXxq — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2026

It took him a total of 25 games to score his first goal.

He had recorded only two assists in 24 games prior to Thursday night.

That's still better than Victor Mete!

Overtime

Adam Engstrom became the 21st different player to score a goal for the Canadiens this season. Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach also scored their first goals of the season.