Yankees: Here’s the plan to replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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Yankees: Here’s the plan to replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Credit: NY1

The New York Yankees have their work cut out for them this winter. The team needs to find a way to take it to the next level after another early playoff exit.

And they must do so while several of their players are set to become free agents in 2026.

One player in particular is Jazz Chisholm Jr., who did not receive a qualifying offer. His future does not appear to lie in the Bronx… and Jack Curry (YES Network) echoes this sentiment: we should expect to see Anthony Volpe and/or Jose Caballero take his place. Brandon Lowe is likely not an option.

Trent Grisham, in center field, is another player who likely won't be returning. He'll test the market, so the Yankees will need someone to replace him.

And even though Spencer Jones performed well in 2026, his spot isn't necessarily guaranteed. The team would be open to bringing in a player who's better than him.

Unlike George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, Jones isn't guaranteed to be the starter at the No. 8 spot in 2027.

We also have to wonder what lies ahead for Giancarlo Stanton. The designated hitter, who barely played in 2026 due to an injury, likely doesn't have much left in the tank.

That said, the Yankees seem willing to give him one last chance. The plan is for Stanton to report to spring training, and then a decision will be made based on what he's able to accomplish.

If he's still capable of contributing, we'll likely see him back in action.

But even then, we also know it may be difficult for the Yankees to improve. The free-agent market, for example, isn't particularly impressive.

And the team is skeptical of Teruaki Sato's—the best Japanese player on the market—ability to play solid defense at third base.

So we'll see what the Yankees' plan is to improve heading into 2027. But with an aging core, it's safe to say time is running out to build a strong supporting cast around Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

And a labor dispute that's expected to drag on certainly wouldn't help, you know…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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