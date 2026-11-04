Yankees: Here’s the plan to replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees have their work cut out for them this winter. The team needs to find a way to take it to the next level after another early playoff exit.

And they must do so while several of their players are set to become free agents in 2026.

One player in particular is Jazz Chisholm Jr., who did not receive a qualifying offer. His future does not appear to lie in the Bronx… and Jack Curry (YES Network) echoes this sentiment: we should expect to see Anthony Volpe and/or Jose Caballero take his place. Brandon Lowe is likely not an option.

Jack Curry thinks the Yankees are “ready to part ways” with Jazz Chisholm Jr. Curry says Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero are in the running to replace Chisholm Jr. at second base. He thinks the Yankees will try to improve there, but doubts they will pay top dollar for free agent Brandon Lowe pic.twitter.com/aE5iNhItZ7 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 3, 2026

Trent Grisham, in center field, is another player who likely won't be returning. He'll test the market, so the Yankees will need someone to replace him.

And even though Spencer Jones performed well in 2026, his spot isn't necessarily guaranteed. The team would be open to bringing in a player who's better than him.

Unlike George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, Jones isn't guaranteed to be the starter at the No. 8 spot in 2027.

The Yankees could upgrade over Spencer Jones in center field, according to Jack Curry. His starting job is NOT set in stone the way it is for George Lombard Jr. pic.twitter.com/86EnfRuXUr — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 2, 2026

We also have to wonder what lies ahead for Giancarlo Stanton. The designated hitter, who barely played in 2026 due to an injury, likely doesn't have much left in the tank.

That said, the Yankees seem willing to give him one last chance. The plan is for Stanton to report to spring training, and then a decision will be made based on what he's able to accomplish.

If he's still capable of contributing, we'll likely see him back in action.

According to @JackCurryYES, Giancarlo Stanton will be brought to Spring Training to see what he has left in the tank. The Yankees will then make a decision from there. pic.twitter.com/G8VWdMQ9zX — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) November 2, 2026

But even then, we also know it may be difficult for the Yankees to improve. The free-agent market, for example, isn't particularly impressive.

And the team is skeptical of Teruaki Sato's—the best Japanese player on the market—ability to play solid defense at third base.

According to Jack Curry, the Yankees are skeptical of Teruaki Sato's defense at third base. This is the first warning sign from the front office. I'd be SHOCKED if the Yankees are seriously in the running moving forward. pic.twitter.com/IO0gOFEqie — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) November 3, 2026

So we'll see what the Yankees' plan is to improve heading into 2027. But with an aging core, it's safe to say time is running out to build a strong supporting cast around Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

And a labor dispute that's expected to drag on certainly wouldn't help, you know…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.