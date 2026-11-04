Top 5: Nikita Kucherov Frustrated with His Teammates

Last night, the CH likely suffered its worst loss in a very long time.

However, several other teams were in action as well.

Here are the results and highlights from the other 10 games:

An action-packed first Tuesday of November saw:

🏒 The @NHLJets pull off the latest four-goal comeback win in @NHL history

🏒 Two hat tricks

🏒 The @TBLightning remain undefeated at home

🏒 Connor McDavid reach 40 points #NHLStats: https://t.co/O4b304ypDU https://t.co/TIOrdBM4wS — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 4, 2026

1. Nikita Kucherov Frustrated with His Teammates

Despite everything going on with Nikita Kucherov, he continues to dominate for the Lightning.

In a 4-2 win over the Wings, he recorded two assists.

Kucherov sets up Brayden Point for the SECOND TIME in the 1st period, and it's 2-0 Bolts 👀🔥 https://t.co/3RNAj2has6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 4, 2026

He wants to win, even though he wants to leave. Look at how he reacted in the following sequence: he was clearly frustrated at not getting the puck.

Kucherov 😂 https://t.co/VTNSnCBiuT — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) November 4, 2026

Tampa Bay remains the only undefeated team at home this season.

What a stat at this point in the season.

The @TBLightning remain the only undefeated team on home ice in 2026–27. #NHLStats: https://t.co/O4b304ypDU https://t.co/IqecXcW02R — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 4, 2026

2. Two hat tricks in two games for Cutter Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier is really on fire.

He may not have had the greatest start to the season in history, but he's finally found his scoring touch. He now has eight goals in three games, and in his last two games, he's scored two hat tricks.

Yesterday, he single-handedly defeated the Canucks.

And during this three-game stretch, he's scored two power-play goals in each game.

BACK-TO-BACK HAT TRICKS FOR CUTTER GAUTHIER!! 🦆🦆🦆 https://t.co/9D0bqPGBfU — NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2026

Anaheim won 5-4, and let's just say the two teams don't like each other.

They've had five fights.

This is the FIFTH (‼️) fight of the night in Vancouver 😳 https://t.co/hR6F8jnbNz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2026

Leo Carlsson is also playing well.

He has 11 points in his last five games.

Leo Carlsson has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) on his current 5-game point streak. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 4, 2026

3. Darren Raddysh's stupid penalty hurt the Leafs

After the game between the Leafs and the Habs' next opponent, the Mammoth, Jim Hiller wasn't too happy.

He took Darren Raddysh—who took a bad penalty—to task.

Jim Hiller was not pleased with the penalty Darren Raddysh took that led to Schmaltz's winning goal. Raddysh owned up to the penalty as well. (H/T: @markhmasters) https://t.co/9rQ7RUKIff — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 4, 2026

Raddysh himself was aware of his mistake, too, but the damage was already done.

The visitors scored the game-winning goal on the power play shortly after the midway point of the period.

MAMMOTH ARE ON TOP AGAIN 👀 Sergei Bobrovsky makes a huge save, but Nick Schmaltz scores on the rebound. #Leafs https://t.co/WaRfq5dBxq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 4, 2026

The loss cannot be attributed to Sergei Bobrovsky, who is having a rough start to the season.

He stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced in the loss.

Jack Roslovic scored both goals for the Leafs.

ROSLOVIC TIES IT AGAIN! 👀 Jack Roslovic flips one in to tie the game at 2-2 in the third. #Leafs https://t.co/xMmq7ogIWu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 4, 2026

4. Connor Hellebuyck Shuts Out the Oilers

The Oilers are currently the team to beat in the NHL.

It took Connor Hellebuyck with the Devils to defeat them. The American stopped Kasperi Kapanen in the shootout to secure the win for his team.

Arseny Gritsyuk with a BEAUTY to take the lead in the shootout, and Hellebuyck with a BIG SAVE to secure the shootout WIN in his Devils home debut 😤🔥 https://t.co/QYt614NQ27 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 4, 2026

It was Hellebuyck's first win at the Devils' home arena.

Whether he's with the Jets or the Devils, the goaltender still gets beaten by Leon Draisaitl.

Of course, Connor McDavid finished the game with an assist.

He has now extended his streak of games to start the season with at least one assist to 16. That's incredible.

McDavid extends his season-opening points streak to 16 games with an assist. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 4, 2026

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has become the player with the most games played in an Oilers uniform.

Well done.

NUGE STANDS ALONE 🛢️ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is now the Oilers' all-time leader in games played 🫡 https://t.co/pT9oXXYZ6Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2026

5. Natural Hat Trick for Jason Robertson

The Stars, after two straight losses to the Habs and the Devils, bounced back.

First, they won in Columbus on Saturday, and yesterday, they defeated the Caps 6-5.

Jason Robertson took care of Washington by scoring a natural hat trick.

NATURAL HAT TRICK FOR ROBERTSON 🎩 He hit a PERFECT shot from deep and the Stars are pouring it on 🔥 https://t.co/PHq9RKqY6G — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 4, 2026

He scored his first two goals in less than three minutes.

2 GOALS in under 3 minutes for Jason Robertson and it's 3-0 Stars 🤖🚨 https://t.co/ExQcLso73o — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 4, 2026

Dallas opened the scoring fairly early in the game.

The team found the back of the net on their very first shot.

The Stars score on their first shot of the game 💪 https://t.co/HQLcajLvBt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2026

Even when he isn't scoring, Alexander Ovechkin helps his team in other ways.

Chychrun lost his blade, so Ovi had to step in and save the day 😅 https://t.co/3OxXOdWncj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 4, 2026

Overtime

– He was shut out.

Shane Wright is making his @PredsNHL debut tonight! 🤩 https://t.co/NSV6Ou7RcG — NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2026

– Yesterday's top scorers.

– Four NHL games tonight.