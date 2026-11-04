Top 5: Nikita Kucherov Frustrated with His Teammates

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Nikita Kucherov Frustrated with His Teammates
Credit: X

Last night, the CH likely suffered its worst loss in a very long time.

However, several other teams were in action as well.

Here are the results and highlights from the other 10 games:

1. Nikita Kucherov Frustrated with His Teammates

Despite everything going on with Nikita Kucherov, he continues to dominate for the Lightning.

In a 4-2 win over the Wings, he recorded two assists.

He wants to win, even though he wants to leave. Look at how he reacted in the following sequence: he was clearly frustrated at not getting the puck.

Tampa Bay remains the only undefeated team at home this season.

What a stat at this point in the season.

2. Two hat tricks in two games for Cutter Gauthier

Cutter Gauthier is really on fire.

He may not have had the greatest start to the season in history, but he's finally found his scoring touch. He now has eight goals in three games, and in his last two games, he's scored two hat tricks.

Yesterday, he single-handedly defeated the Canucks.

And during this three-game stretch, he's scored two power-play goals in each game.

Anaheim won 5-4, and let's just say the two teams don't like each other.

They've had five fights.

Leo Carlsson is also playing well.

He has 11 points in his last five games.

3. Darren Raddysh's stupid penalty hurt the Leafs

After the game between the Leafs and the Habs' next opponent, the Mammoth, Jim Hiller wasn't too happy.

He took Darren Raddysh—who took a bad penalty—to task.

Raddysh himself was aware of his mistake, too, but the damage was already done.

The visitors scored the game-winning goal on the power play shortly after the midway point of the period.

The loss cannot be attributed to Sergei Bobrovsky, who is having a rough start to the season.

He stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced in the loss.

Jack Roslovic scored both goals for the Leafs.

4. Connor Hellebuyck Shuts Out the Oilers

The Oilers are currently the team to beat in the NHL.

It took Connor Hellebuyck with the Devils to defeat them. The American stopped Kasperi Kapanen in the shootout to secure the win for his team.

It was Hellebuyck's first win at the Devils' home arena.

Whether he's with the Jets or the Devils, the goaltender still gets beaten by Leon Draisaitl.

Of course, Connor McDavid finished the game with an assist.

He has now extended his streak of games to start the season with at least one assist to 16. That's incredible.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has become the player with the most games played in an Oilers uniform.

Well done.

5. Natural Hat Trick for Jason Robertson

The Stars, after two straight losses to the Habs and the Devils, bounced back.

First, they won in Columbus on Saturday, and yesterday, they defeated the Caps 6-5.

Jason Robertson took care of Washington by scoring a natural hat trick.

He scored his first two goals in less than three minutes.

Dallas opened the scoring fairly early in the game.

The team found the back of the net on their very first shot.

Even when he isn't scoring, Alexander Ovechkin helps his team in other ways.


Overtime

– He was shut out.

– Yesterday's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four NHL games tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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