Rumor Corner: Big Names on the Trading Block in Texas

The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023… and since then, things have been a little more complicated for the Dallas team.

Will the club, which is struggling financially, manage to trade some of its big names during the offseason?

Remember, it all started with Marcus Semien last year.

According to Evan Grant, the Rangers will try to find trade partners for Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, and Nathan Eovaldi.

The Rangers are going to search for trade partners for Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, and Nathan Eovaldi this offseason, per @Evan_P_Grant (https://t.co/AlDmv3SYEO) pic.twitter.com/JugDxPkXV7 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 4, 2026

deGrom turned down the Braves at the last trade deadline, and Seager gets injured faster than you can say “Jack Robinson.” Trading them could be difficult.

Eovaldi, on the other hand? That might be doable.

Brayan Bello traded?

2026 hasn't been an easy year for Brayan Bello. The pitcher was even sent down to the minors to get his bearings.

He also lost his spot in the rotation upon his return.

Since he's still set to earn over $40 million in total over the next three years, I'm not surprised to hear Sean McAdam say he might be available in a trade.

But who will be willing to pay the price?

The Red Sox are open to discussing trades for Brayan Bello, per @Sean_McAdam pic.twitter.com/or6WVBam95 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 4, 2026

What kind of contract will Tarik Skubal get?

Tarik Skubal is going to be a rich man. But it's not yet clear whether he'll sign a medium- or long-term deal… or with which team it will happen.

Buster Olney reported, in a podcast, the comments of an agent. According to the agent in question, Skubal could earn $60 million per year, but over six years. That comes to $360 million in total.

.@Buster_ESPN says one agent predicted Tarik Skubal's deal will look more like Kyle Tucker's than Yamamoto's: “6 times 60.” That would be a shorter deal with a higher average annual value (AAV) than ESPN's 8-year, $352M projection and would, in Buster's words, “set a record for pitchers by far.” #Dodgers… pic.twitter.com/lsdxsiNEgk — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 3, 2026

We know Scott Boras loves to set records, and that's what I'll be watching for. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is earning $325 million in total, and no pitcher has ever made more than $43.3 million per season.

We're not counting Shohei Ohtani in all this, but still: the agent has the means to make a splash in the market.

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