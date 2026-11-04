Pat Murphy apologized to the Yankees

When the Brewers won the World Series, Pat Murphy was seen publicly trashing the New York Yankees.

Why? Because… because.

Jake Bauers, a former Yankee, saw his manager tell him that the Yankees are a crappy team and that they don't play as a team.

He did it on the field, in front of everyone. And that's why the cameras were able to catch what he said.

“You're gonna be a rich motherfucker. Just remember when you're on that horse-shit Yankees team and you guys are all playing for yourselves, just remember this is the way we used to do it.” https://t.co/uSwNK8alLn — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 29, 2026

Whether or not he meant what he said, Murphy spoke in the heat of the moment. He had just won the World Series.

But now, with some hindsight, he realized the impact of his words. That's why he took the time to apologize to Brian Cashman.

Pat Murphy explains the “horses–t Yankees” comment and reveals that he called Brian Cashman to talk about it. The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman –> https://t.co/pCkb7MaJxk pic.twitter.com/VpsENSTDRH — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 3, 2026

He did so the day after the clip was released, when he learned it had gone viral and that the Yankees were likely to have heard it.

So he didn't take any chances and wanted to clarify his message. That's to his credit.

In a conversation with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, he said he'd had a good discussion with the Yankees' GM.

He added that he wasn't referring to the 2026 Yankees, but rather the 2023 team—when Bauers was in the Bronx.

Murphy also explained that he kept telling Jake Bauers throughout the playoffs that he was playing too well and that the team wouldn't be able to afford him.

He is currently a free agent.

That explains why the manager began his remarks (to Bauers on the field) by saying he was going to be rich.

He's not wrong—unfortunately for his team.

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