Martin St-Louis wants more: he’s cranking up the intensity a notch in practice

This morning, the Canadiens held a practice in Brossard.

Once everyone was able to enter the CN Complex, there were several things worth noting… including the fact that the guys weren't practicing in their Hometown Remix uniforms.

First off, we noticed that Mike Matheson (for the first time since his most recent injury) and Samuel Montembeault were spotted skating on their own before the regular practice.

Mike Matheson is on the ice in a tracksuit this morning in Brossard. 🏒👀 @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Matheson #NHL https://t.co/8ZOyYth9qW — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 4, 2026

Neither of them participated in practice. Ivan Demidov (who is suspected of having skated behind closed doors before the doors opened) didn't either, of course.

Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach, on the other hand, were there.

Kirby Dach (who has been sick for a week) is present for practice with his teammates. If he's ready to play on Thursday… what will Martin St-Louis do? @DLCoulisses https://t.co/tDm7om2WrI — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 4, 2026

Nick Suzuki continues his preparation to return to action. He's still here this morning with the rest of the team. He was almost ready on Saturday, and the same goes for yesterday… I wouldn't be surprised if we see him on Thursday! @DLCoulisses https://t.co/F0mZRj3j2x — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 4, 2026

It's worth noting, however, that Alex Newhook—who was given a day off for treatment—wasn't seen on the ice. But other than that, everyone was there.

Jacob Fowler, who scored five goals yesterday, was actually the first one out on the ice for the regular practice.

Jacob Fowler was ***** last night after the game. Understandable. This morning, he was the very first to hit the ice for practice. I love that attitude. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/LpBE5Igcne — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 4, 2026

As for the lines, nothing to note. Nick Suzuki logically took Alex Newhook's spot, and Kirby Dach was there as the 13th forward on the fourth line.

So we can't draw any conclusions ahead of tomorrow's game.

No changes on offense Caufield – Suzuki – Slaf

Kreider – Evans – Anderson

Texier – Danault – Bolduc

Beck – Kapanen – Xhekaj Dach as the 13th man (rotating on the fourth line) @DLCoulisses https://t.co/O2Z6dsogdL — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 4, 2026

But above all, what stands out to me is that at one point, Martin St-Louis stopped practice to demand more from his players. And the intensity went up a notch.

We were wondering if this would happen, given yesterday's loss. And clearly, the coach wants his message to get through ahead of tomorrow's game against the Utah Mammoth.

Martin St-Louis briefly halted practice for a few minutes. It was easy to see that the intensity level increased (quite drastically) afterward. The guys got the message. @DLCoulisses https://t.co/4GXBtEFAhv — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 4, 2026

We play the way we practice, and the coach wanted to put that into practice, given last night's poor game and horrible finish against the Jets. #PlayFor60Minutes

Practice was short (half an hour) but intense. That's perfect.

In a Nutshell

– Read this.

Remember that everyone is available in Baltimore, except Pete Alonso. https://t.co/2BHEfowpPE https://t.co/sBhzJNycv6 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 4, 2026

– Connor Hellebuyck explains himself.

Connor Hellebuyck shares a message with Winnipeg Jets fans on his Instagram: https://t.co/3Qcm7pKN4A — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 4, 2026

– Well done.