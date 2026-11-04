Martin St-Louis wants more: he’s cranking up the intensity a notch in practice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis wants more: he&#8217;s cranking up the intensity a notch in practice
Credit: Cook

This morning, the Canadiens held a practice in Brossard.

Once everyone was able to enter the CN Complex, there were several things worth noting… including the fact that the guys weren't practicing in their Hometown Remix uniforms.

First off, we noticed that Mike Matheson (for the first time since his most recent injury) and Samuel Montembeault were spotted skating on their own before the regular practice.

Neither of them participated in practice. Ivan Demidov (who is suspected of having skated behind closed doors before the doors opened) didn't either, of course.

Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach, on the other hand, were there.

It's worth noting, however, that Alex Newhook—who was given a day off for treatment—wasn't seen on the ice. But other than that, everyone was there.

Jacob Fowler, who scored five goals yesterday, was actually the first one out on the ice for the regular practice.

As for the lines, nothing to note. Nick Suzuki logically took Alex Newhook's spot, and Kirby Dach was there as the 13th forward on the fourth line.

So we can't draw any conclusions ahead of tomorrow's game.

But above all, what stands out to me is that at one point, Martin St-Louis stopped practice to demand more from his players. And the intensity went up a notch.

We were wondering if this would happen, given yesterday's loss. And clearly, the coach wants his message to get through ahead of tomorrow's game against the Utah Mammoth.

We play the way we practice, and the coach wanted to put that into practice, given last night's poor game and horrible finish against the Jets. #PlayFor60Minutes

Practice was short (half an hour) but intense. That's perfect.


In a Nutshell

– Read this.

– Connor Hellebuyck explains himself.

– Well done.

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