Ivan Demidov: Still Out for a Few More Weeks, According to His Agent

The Canadiens—and especially their power play—could really use Ivan Demidov right now. His absence is being felt, and his return to the lineup is long overdue.

We saw him on the ice yesterday, but the Habs haven't provided any updates on his status. He has officially exceeded the original timeline.

Unfortunately for the team, Demidov's agent, Dan Milstein, has opened up about the true nature of his client's injury.

On the DFO Podcast, he revealed that the Habs' No. 93 had suffered a broken ankle during that infamous preseason game against the Senators. He also explained that Demidov had continued to play despite the pain.

According to Dan Milstein, Demidov's agent, it seems Ivan will be out for a few more weeks… let's wait for the team to confirm before panicking. From the DFO Insider Podcast. https://t.co/NSgKroPb1Y — Habs Chronicle (@HabsChronicle) November 5, 2026

After the season opener in Toronto, Milstein met with the Russian player, who confided that he felt something was wrong. Demidov still played in the next game in Pittsburgh before taking time off to recover.

In 2026, it's no longer so easy for an organization—no matter how large—to hide the details surrounding a key player's injury indefinitely.

It's still pretty wild to see the Habs, on the one hand, hiding Demidov while he's skating… And on the other hand, to hear his agent reveal all the details of his injury. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 5, 2026

The first images of Demidov on the ice circulated yesterday, and today we know all the details of his injury. I'm now wondering how the Habs will react following this statement.

Obviously, I don't expect a press release that would reveal the exact nature of the injury or specify a new timeline, but perhaps they'll try a little less to hide the situation.

Milstein also mentioned Artyom Levshunov, another of his clients, who suffered a similar injury last year. Like Demidov, he played through the pain before being forced to take a break.

Let's hope, for the Habs' sake, that Demidov has fully recovered from his injury before he laces up his skates for a game again.

in brief

– He's on the rise.

What makes Jacob Fowler different? His former Boston College coach Mike Ayers says it's not size—it's competitiveness and hockey IQ. Read the full exclusive on the Canadiens' rookie sensation: https://t.co/rkDCV19DXc — RG (@TheRGMedia) November 4, 2026

– That's a big name.

Don't be surprised when you start hearing that teams have Roman Josi on their radar. https://t.co/qhsR9M3Ra7 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 4, 2026

– Things could start moving soon.