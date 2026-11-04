Ivan Demidov: Still Out for a Few More Weeks, According to His Agent

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Ivan Demidov: Still Out for a Few More Weeks, According to His Agent
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

The Canadiens—and especially their power play—could really use Ivan Demidov right now. His absence is being felt, and his return to the lineup is long overdue.

We saw him on the ice yesterday, but the Habs haven't provided any updates on his status. He has officially exceeded the original timeline.

Unfortunately for the team, Demidov's agent, Dan Milstein, has opened up about the true nature of his client's injury.

On the DFO Podcast, he revealed that the Habs' No. 93 had suffered a broken ankle during that infamous preseason game against the Senators. He also explained that Demidov had continued to play despite the pain.

After the season opener in Toronto, Milstein met with the Russian player, who confided that he felt something was wrong. Demidov still played in the next game in Pittsburgh before taking time off to recover.

In 2026, it's no longer so easy for an organization—no matter how large—to hide the details surrounding a key player's injury indefinitely.

The first images of Demidov on the ice circulated yesterday, and today we know all the details of his injury. I'm now wondering how the Habs will react following this statement.

Obviously, I don't expect a press release that would reveal the exact nature of the injury or specify a new timeline, but perhaps they'll try a little less to hide the situation.

Milstein also mentioned Artyom Levshunov, another of his clients, who suffered a similar injury last year. Like Demidov, he played through the pain before being forced to take a break.

Let's hope, for the Habs' sake, that Demidov has fully recovered from his injury before he laces up his skates for a game again.


in brief

– He's on the rise.

– That's a big name.

– Things could start moving soon.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!