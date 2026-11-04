“I hope Juraj Slafkovsky is injured”

Marc-Olivier Cook
&#8220;I hope Juraj Slafkovsky is injured&#8221;
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Juraj Slafkovsky finished last night's game with two assists. Which, in reality, isn't exactly common.

But let's put his points (which came on the power play) aside for a moment.

Because when you watch the entire game from the great Slovak, you realize he didn't play well. You realize that something was missing from his game.

After the game, Brian Wilde was on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast and said he “hopes Slaf is injured.”

Not in a bad way, of course: no one wants a player to get hurt. What Wilde meant was that it would explain why he looked so slow on the ice last night against the Jets.

And it's true that Slaf looked like he was skating with two bricks on his feet (instead of two skates)… 

Slaf's performance also drew attention on BPM Sports this morning.

Gilbert Delorme didn't understand why the forward was on the ice at the end of the game during even-strength play… but he mainly talked about the fact that Slaf tried to cheat to score a goal into an empty net.

The result?

He failed to cover his man properly, who scored and dealt a blow to the Habs. Gilbert Delorme is right: if you're not willing to give it your all for your team at the end of the game, stay on the bench. 

It's often frustrating with Slafkovsky because we know just how good he can be.

We know how important he can be on the ice… when he does things the right way. And it's the inconsistency that keeps cropping up in his game that's troubling.

A guy in his fifth year in the NHL should understand these things. But clearly, we're not there yet with Slaf, and that's a shame.


In Brief

– As interesting as ever.

– Note this.

– It suits him well.

– Enjoy the read.

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