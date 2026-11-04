Dylan Larkin: The Canadiens and the Sabres Are in the Same Boat

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin: The Canadiens and the Sabres Are in the Same Boat
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

What's the latest news on Dylan Larkin?

It's simple: the guy still doesn't want to change his list of teams he'd like to be traded to.

But that's not because no one wants him… and that's what makes this story interesting. 

We know the Canadiens are ready to make a big offer if the player ever decides to include the Montreal team on his list. And we know the Canadiens aren't giving up either.

But…

But Larkin—who also has the Lightning on his list (an Atlantic Division team)—isn't willing to go just anywhere: according to Chris Johnston, the player would refuse to go to Buffalo… even though the Sabres, like the Habs, have a solid offer on the table for the Wings.

Larkin seems to have his fate in his own hands.

At the same time… if none of the teams on his list want him, he'll have a choice to make. He won't be able to force his team to trade him elsewhere if no one is willing to pay the price.

That said, it's interesting that Larkin is turning down another Atlantic Division team… even though the Sabres are well-positioned to find success very quickly

And I'm wondering: Does Larkin want to play in the Atlantic and hurt his former team, or would he rather be traded elsewhere so he has to return to Detroit as infrequently as possible?

Think about it—30 seconds…


In a Nutshell

– Oops.

Seriously, JT?

– Happy anniversary, Jack.

– Go!

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