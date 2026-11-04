Brady Tkachuk Returns to Ottawa: Matthew Takes a Swipe at the Sens

Brady Tkachuk's return to Ottawa caused quite a stir.

As we all remember, Sens fans were waiting for him with open arms—and humiliated him in their own way by shouting insults throughout the game.

That said… his brother Matthew doesn't really intend to let certain details slide without responding.

Basically, the Sens reported a sellout crowd (17,010 fans) for that game. It was a special night for the team's former captain, who was reuniting with Ottawa fans under unique circumstances. And it was special for the fans who wanted to see their former captain again.

But Matthew Tkachuk isn't convinced: he says it wasn't a sellout.

The Panthers forward questioned the figure cited by the Senators… saying this:

The atmosphere was loud for a crowd of 15,000 people. They say it was sold out. But I was there. I had my eyes wide open. It was NOT a sold-out arena. — Matthew Tkachuk

Matthew isn't questioning the atmosphere in the arena—on the contrary, he acknowledges that the fans turned out in force and that the atmosphere was particularly loud.

But Matthew being Matthew, he still decided to take a little jab at the Senators' organization.

Of course.



Matthew Tkachuk calls out the Sens for claiming a sellout crowd on Brady's return to Ottawa 👀 https://t.co/FKc3m6Hpkm — BarDown (@BarDown) November 4, 2026

In all this, it's important to note: a sellout announcement doesn't necessarily mean every seat is occupied, because it may refer to tickets sold rather than spectators in attendance.

Maybe Matthew is right. But…

But the guy might still be a little upset about it: his brother was heckled all night… and the Panthers ended up losing that game 5-1.

In any case, even if the arena wasn't full, the fans in attendance made sure it looked that way. And even though Matthew may be laughing about it today… I'm not so sure he was laughing his head off after the game (which was humiliating for his brother and the rest of his teammates).

In a Nutshell

– I like that.

Twinninghttps://t.co/mKd2DhrLVa — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 4, 2026

– I'm still in shock.

Who needs to take the most responsibility for what happened last night 🗣️? https://t.co/SRHIcw2ew3 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 4, 2026

– That's a good one.

Ben was more than just in shock after watching the Canadiens lose to the Jets! 😂🤣 https://t.co/VT1T15VFE5 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 4, 2026

– It's coming!