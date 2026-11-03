Top 4: The Red Wings Don’t Need Dylan Larkin

Raphael Simard
Top 4: The Red Wings Don’t Need Dylan Larkin
Credit: X

Last night was another quiet night in the NHL.

Four games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

(Credit: NHL.com)

1. The Wings have been on fire since Dylan Larkin left

Clearly, the Wings didn't need Dylan Larkin.

Detroit is on a roll, and since he left, the team has been winning nonstop. In their last nine games, they've racked up six wins.

Yesterday, the Wings beat the Florida Panthers 5-3.

It was the Panthers' first game in their stunning new jerseys.

Moritz Seider, Justin Faulk, Andrew Copp, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard each recorded two points.

Brandsegg-Nygard scored the game-winner and became the youngest Norwegian in history to score a game-winner.

2. The Bruins Pull Ahead of the Habs

Last night, the Bruins hosted the Knights, and with a 3-2 shootout victory, Montreal won't be able to overtake them in the standings tonight.

Too bad.

David Pastrnak secured the win for his team in the shootout.

James Hagens scored the Bruins' first goal.

That's already his seventh of the season.

In the first period, Charlie McAvoy delivered a questionable hit to Trevor Connelly.

His teammates obviously didn't appreciate it.

It was truly a hard-fought and very physical game.

Braedan Bowman was ejected from the game because of that hit.

3. Cale Makar scores a bizarre goal… into his own net

In Chicago, the Avalanche won.

Despite the goal scored by Cale Makar… into his own net.

He was then knocked down by Artyom Levshunov.

Martin Necas didn't like that.

Trailing 0-2, Colorado came from behind to win 5-2.

Thanks to those two goals in 26 seconds.

Third straight win for Jared Bednar's team.

4. The Sharks lose in their new uniforms

In addition to the Panthers, the Sharks were also wearing their new jerseys.

Their jersey looks great!

Unfortunately, the Flames were the better team, winning 2-1.

Adam Klapka broke the ice in this game.

Then, William Stromgren scored the game-winner.

It was also his first career goal.

San Jose cut the lead late in the game, but it was too little, too late to complete the comeback.

Sam Dickinson scored his first goal of the season.


In Brief

– Note.

– His first goal.

– Almost.

– Yesterday's top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 11 games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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