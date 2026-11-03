Top 4: The Red Wings Don’t Need Dylan Larkin

Last night was another quiet night in the NHL.

Four games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Wings have been on fire since Dylan Larkin left

Clearly, the Wings didn't need Dylan Larkin.

Detroit is on a roll, and since he left, the team has been winning nonstop. In their last nine games, they've racked up six wins.

The Red Wings improve to a solid 6-2-1 in their last 9 with a 5-3 win over Florida. #LGRW — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 3, 2026

Yesterday, the Wings beat the Florida Panthers 5-3.

It was the Panthers' first game in their stunning new jerseys.

First goal in the Hometown Remix Jerseys! Sam Reinhart puts the @FlaPanthers on the board! https://t.co/36lKdik3ul — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2026

Moritz Seider, Justin Faulk, Andrew Copp, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard each recorded two points.

Brandsegg-Nygard scored the game-winner and became the youngest Norwegian in history to score a game-winner.

The Red Wings beat the Panthers 5-3 on Monday night. Detroit got goals from Carter Mazur, Alex DeBrincat, Justin Faulk, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Emmitt Finnie. Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves against his former team. https://t.co/A3BGYUpCqR — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 3, 2026

2. The Bruins Pull Ahead of the Habs

Last night, the Bruins hosted the Knights, and with a 3-2 shootout victory, Montreal won't be able to overtake them in the standings tonight.

Too bad.

David Pastrnak secured the win for his team in the shootout.

The Bruins are pulling away from the Canadiens thanks to this win. Details https://t.co/yCAx53N04y https://t.co/OcLHyOpXbf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2026

James Hagens scored the Bruins' first goal.

That's already his seventh of the season.

BOSTON IS ON THE BOARD! James Hagens nets his sixth goal of the season! https://t.co/DE3uxboBRv — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2026

In the first period, Charlie McAvoy delivered a questionable hit to Trevor Connelly.

His teammates obviously didn't appreciate it.

McAvoy goes after Connelly, and the Golden Knights aren't having it! https://t.co/IAPRGgHOey — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2026

It was truly a hard-fought and very physical game.

Braedan Bowman was ejected from the game because of that hit.

Braedan Bowman was assessed a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing Matthew Poitras Poitras was bleeding heavily and headed straight off the ice https://t.co/BWTlGfPtNO — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 3, 2026

3. Cale Makar scores a bizarre goal… into his own net

In Chicago, the Avalanche won.

Despite the goal scored by Cale Makar… into his own net.

Tough look for Makar https://t.co/HB1odn4eG6 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 3, 2026

He was then knocked down by Artyom Levshunov.

Martin Necas didn't like that.

Artyom Levshunov delivered a high check on Cale Makar, and Martin Necas went AFTER him https://t.co/etO7QrDQtZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 3, 2026

Trailing 0-2, Colorado came from behind to win 5-2.

Thanks to those two goals in 26 seconds.

The @Avalanche scored two goals in 26 seconds to tie the game! https://t.co/6hyHUxrKlv — NHL (@NHL) November 3, 2026

Third straight win for Jared Bednar's team.

4. The Sharks lose in their new uniforms

In addition to the Panthers, the Sharks were also wearing their new jerseys.

Their jersey looks great!

MACKLIN CELEBRINI ROCKING THE SCUBA BLUE The Sharks debut their Hometown Remix jerseys against the Flames tonight https://t.co/iBYLWgGwWO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2026

Unfortunately, the Flames were the better team, winning 2-1.

Adam Klapka broke the ice in this game.

Adam Klapka scores off the steal! Stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/iOxdJDk5Z4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2026

Then, William Stromgren scored the game-winner.

It was also his first career goal.

William Strömgren chips in the first goal of his NHL career Stream exclusively on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/Xmag5FB5jU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2026

San Jose cut the lead late in the game, but it was too little, too late to complete the comeback.

Sam Dickinson scored his first goal of the season.

Sam Dickinson gets his first of the season!

#SJSharks cut the lead to 1

—2 https://t.co/lSi0hF81FF — JD Young (@MyFryHole) November 3, 2026

In Brief

– Note.

Look good, feel good, play… A less-than-ideal start for the new tarps https://t.co/Q1YN36oZvc — BarDown (@BarDown) November 3, 2026

– His first goal.

Carter Mazur with his first NHL goal! https://t.co/qoOy87zIwc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2026

– Almost.

Nazar almost had a Goal of the Year candidate… BUT IT HIT THE POST TWICE https://t.co/XH2ngVvwEE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 3, 2026

– Yesterday's top scorers.

– 11 games on the schedule tonight.